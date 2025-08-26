Julian Lewis transfer portal: Top 3 landing spots for Colorado QB if he leaves the program after Deion Sanders' big move

Julian Lewis joined the Colorado Buffaloes last November, with many hoping that he would succeed Shedeur Sanders. However, the freshman's journey has gotten off to a backup role as the program announced on Tuesday that Kaidon Salter will be the starting quarterback.
While this is what many people thought would happen, considering the experience levels of both players, there is a possibility (albeit a slim one) that Lewis may decide to leave the program to go somewhere where he will already be guaranteed a starting role.
Let's play with this hypothetical scenario. Here are three potential locations if Lewis decides to leave the Buffaloes in the next transfer portal.
3 possible locations for Julian Lewis
1. Florida State Seminoles
The Seminoles had a poor season last year, and their quarterback play did not help them. DJ Uiagalelei struggled and has now left the program.
For this season, the team has brought in former Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos to lead. However, with Castellanos being a senior, the Seminoles will be in the same spot again next year.
Bringing in Lewis would provide them with a sense of stability, as he could be with the team for the next three seasons. This will allow him to develop as a player, getting meaningful reps and potentially restoring Florida State's status as one of the best teams in the ACC.
2. North Carolina Tar Heels.
Julian Lewis could trade one NFL great for another and make his way to Chapel Hill to play for Bill Belichick's Tar Heels.
Belichick is likely to make any move to help his team, and while he is still learning the ropes when it comes to recruitment, the transfer portal works.
Lewis' potential arrival will give them a five-star quarterback on the roster, and considering Belichick's history of developing strong quarterbacks, the freshman can become a top name in the future with North Carolina.
3. Oregon Ducks
For the last few years, Dan Lanning's Oregon Ducks have used the transfer portal to bring in senior quarterbacks.
It worked for both Dillon Gabriel and Bo Nix, who are playing in the NFL. Currently, the Ducks have Dante Moore as their likely starter, and he should have more than one season.
Oregon's recruitment is strong, but if they had the opportunity to bring in a five-star rookie quarterback who can learn under Moore before taking the helm, they may take it.
Florida State Seminoles Fan? Check out the latest Seminoles depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.