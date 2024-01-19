Julian Sayin transfer portal: 5 landing spots for the Alabama QB ft. Ohio State

Julian Sayin has entered the transfer portal, according to reports, and will be highly sought after. Sayin was the top-ranked quarterback in the Class of 2024 and was the highest-ranked offensive player on ESPN's rankings, with a No. 3 overall.

However, following Nick Saban's retirement, Sayin decided to enter the transfer portal.

Five landing spots for Julian Sayin

#1 Ohio State Buckeyes

The Ohio State Buckeyes landed Will Howard in the transfer portal, but he will be a one-year starter, so Julian Sayin going to Ohio State makes sense.

Sayin got an offer from the Buckeyes, so there was interest there. The freshman quarterback could come in, learn from Howard for a year and take over as the starter in 2025.

#2 LSU Tigers

The LSU Tigers were in the running for Julian Sayin, who opted to commit to Alabama.

Now, with Sayin back in the transfer portal, the Tigers should be one of the frontrunners for him. LSU is set to lose Jayden Daniels to the NFL Draft, so Sayin could come in and compete with Garrett Nussmeier for the starting job.

LSU could give Sayin a chance to start right away, which might be something he's looking for.

#3 Michigan Wolverines

The Michigan Wolverines are the reigning national champions, but starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy declared for the NFL Draft.

Michigan doesn't have a true starting quarterback for the 2024 season, so Julian Sayin could enter spring practices in a legitimate competition for the starting job. He also got an offer from Michigan, so the Wolverines had an interest in Sayin.

#4 Miami Hurricanes

The Miami Hurricanes lost starter Tyler Van Dyke to the transfer portal and could look to replace him with Julian Sayin.

During his recruitment, Sayin visited Miami's campus which led to an offer from the Hurricanes. Miami's projected starter in 2024 is a competition between Jacurri Brown and Emory Williams, but Sayin could come in and add to that competition and be an immediate starter as a freshman.

#5 USC Trojans

If Sayin wants to remain at home in California, the USC Trojans would be a logical landing spot.

The Trojans are set to lose Caleb Williams to the NFL. Although Miller Moss played well in the Bowl game, whether or not he can replicate that all season is uncertain.

Eventually, Sayin could come in and compete with Moss for the starting job. Even if he loses it, he could learn from Moss for a year and take over in 2025.