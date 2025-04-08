Julian Sayin vs Lincoln Kienholz: Who is the better QB1 pick for Ryan Day in 2025? 

Coach Ryan Day faces the big task of naming a new starting quarterback ahead of the 2025 college football season. The Ohio State Buckeyes had Will Howard as their starter last season, and the Kansas State transfer led the Buckeyes to the College Football Playoff national championship.

Ad

Following Howard's departure to the NFL, Day now has to name a worthy successor who will keep the team flying high and maintain their competitive level in the 2025 season. His major options are Lincoln Kienholz and Julian Sayin.

Here's a look at which QB could prove to be the better option between the two.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Who’s the better quarterback between Lincoln Kienholz and Julian Sayin for Ohio State

Lincoln Kienholz and Julian Sayin are two quarterbacks with loads of talent capable of leading Ohio State in 2025. The two have been battling for the starting job since the Buckeyes’ spring camp opened in March, and reports have it that the competition has been intense.

Ad

Trending

In terms of talent, Sayin seems to edge out Kienholz. The former Alabama enrollee was a consensus five-star prospect and the No. 2 quarterback in the class of 2024. On the other hand, Kienholz was a four-star prospect who wasn't ranked among the top 100 prospects in 2023.

However, Kienholz possesses more experience in the college football landscape. He had some snaps as a third-string quarterback in 2023 while getting more involved as a backup last season. His understanding of the offense likely also outweighs that of Julian Sayin.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Incoming freshman Tavien St. Clair is expected to be the third-string quarterback next season. While discussing how far he is from choosing between Kienholz and Sayin, Ryan Day noted how close the two are in the race for the starting job under center.

“The game is just moving really fast for him [St. Clair] right now but he’s picking it up, he’s getting it every day,” Day said via On3.com. “So, I’d say he probably has the farthest way to go and then Lincoln and Julian pretty much neck-and-neck right now.”

Ad

Ryan Day hopes a quarterback edges out the race before spring game

Ohio State is rounding up its 2025 spring practice and will hold its spring game this month. While he said both Julian Sayin and Lincoln Kienholz are close in the battle for the starting role, he hopes one edges out the other before their spring game.

“Maybe one of these guys jumps out ahead this week and really makes some separation, which, if they do, then they do,” Day said. “But, we’ll see. We’ll kind of see where it goes.

Ad

“Tomorrow will be a big day. But then, really, Friday is more of a spider’s practice. We have our high school clinic here. But then the spring game. So, somebody would have to make a significant move here on Tuesday and or Saturday to really make that move to jump ahead," he added.

Ad

Ryan Day earlier outlined what he's looking for in the next starting quarterback at the start of spring camp. Due to the position's demand, the coach wants his quarterback to be the hardest-working player on the team. With this, the Buckeyes can look to stay competitive in 2025.

Who do you think Ryan Day should select as his starting quarterback for the 2025 season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Farouk Yusuf Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.



A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.



Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.



Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter. Know More

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place