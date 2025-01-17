"Just collapsed to the floor in awe": Ohio State fans rejoice over uniforms for National Championship Game 

With the 2025 National Championship Game getting closer to kickoff, the excitement level continues to be raised. One of the exciting announcements is what jerseys each team will be wearing and with two storied programs such as the Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish, the combinations are expected to wow people.

The Ohio State Buckeyes football program's official X/Twitter account released the jerseys that the team will be wearing on Monday night.

Fans on social media have been showing their excitement surrounding the white jerseys with the red numbers as well as the white with gold gloves.

"These threads are insane," another fan pointed out.

However, not everyone was focused on the jerseys and instead used this post to troll the Ohio State Buckeyes team ahead of the national championship game.

"At first I didn't see his thumb so I thought he was holding up 4 fingers to represent how many losses he had to Michigan," one fan commented.

"Not big 10 championship DNA," one fan added.

As of this writing, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish have not released their jerseys for the national championship game. However, we do know that they are not wearing white.

When was the last time Ohio State wore white jerseys?

The Ohio State Buckeyes have one of the most classic jerseys in all of college football with their red jerseys standing out. However, they will occasionally wear these white jerseys in massive games. The most recent time that the Buckeyes decided to don the white jerseys like they will for the 2025 National Championship Game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish was back in the 2022 Peach Bowl.

This is only the sixth time that Ohio State is wearing these white jerseys and there has not been much success in these threads. The Buckeyes hold a 2-3 record with these jerseys and the two wins were actually in the College Football Playoff semifinals during the four-team CFP in the 2014 and 2020 seasons. It will be interesting to see if they are able to win their first national championship in white jerseys this season.

