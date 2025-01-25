“Just give him $20 million”: CFB fans react as Ohio State gear up to make Jim Knowles an undeniable offer

The Ohio State Buckeyes are national champions, and with that success, rival teams are eyeing the coordinators who contributed to it. It's an age-old practice in American football, and the Buckeyes probably anticipated it.

According to Andy Staples, the program will give defensive coordinator Jim Knowles an undeniable offer.

Reacting to it, Ohio State fans have implored their side to keep their elite defensive coordinator on Ryan Day's coaching staff.

"Just give him $20 million just like the team and watch everyone’s head explode," one fan commented.

A fan said:

"Well deserved. Buckeyes wouldn’t have won a national championship without him"

Another added:

"It’s the right move. I know Ohio fans were down on him until the playoff run, but he’s a good coach. Why mess with potential recruiting defections now? Low-risk defense compliments high-octane offense well. Anyway, go blue!"

Some fans don't seem too bothered:

A fan said:

"He’s obviously staying at OSU"

Another added:

"Overrated"

How valuable is Jim Knowles to Ohio State?

Jim Knowles joined the Ohio State Buckeyes on December 7, 2021. His experience before the hire included stints with Western Michigan, Ole Miss, Cornell, Duke and Oklahoma State.

Knowles gradually improved the Buckeyes' defense and ensured that the team wasn't involved in shootouts. His principles embodied the mantra, "Offense wins you games, but defense wins championships." The Buckeyes got better each season and peaked in the 2024 season.

In the just-concluded college football season, the Buckeyes' defense ranked first in red zone defense, scoring defense and yards allowed. Thanks to Knowles and his players, they were not only phenomenal on the offensive side of the ball but were officially the country's best defensive side.

The Jim Knowles heralded defense shone brightest in the expanded CFP playoffs, as the Buckeyes limited their opponents to less than 24 points in every game. Thanks to their stifling defense, Ohio State shut down some of the best quarterbacks, pass catchers and running backs in college football.

Hence, Knowles' importance to Ohio State cannot be understated. The program would most probably make him the highest-paid defensive coordinator in college football.

