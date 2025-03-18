“Just like Caleb, bust”: CFB fans react as Joel Klatt heaps praise on Deion Sanders’ son Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders has been one of the most talked about players in the last couple of months, from NFL teams having doubts about his attitude to analysts comparing him to players like Bo Nix.

One of the major concerns that fans had after Shedeur's NFL Combine appearance was his perceived overconfidence. However, during his latest analysis, analyst Joel Klatt praised Shedeur Sanders for his performance at Colorado. He mentioned how the QB and Deion Sanders helped transform the program in just two years, taking it from a 1-11 team in 2022 to a 9-4 team in 2024.

Reacting to this, one fan said, "Just like Caleb, bust," disagreeing with Klatt's point of view.

"Well when SSANDERS on field, it's sound alarm,battle stations,prepare counter measure, oh,oh,torpedo in the water. Look out lol," another fan sarcastically added.

Another fan expressed excitement about Shedeur Sanders' future in the NFL:

"I sure hope he comes in the NFL and shuts all those haters up!! All because of his dad!!"

"It’s because they have better players than everybody in the big 12. They actually underperformed from a talent perspective. They had supposedly a top 10 picket quarterback and the Heisman winner and couldn’t win the big 12," another fan highlighted an opinion contrary to Klatt's.

"He is the best quarterback in the draft. He is tough, athletic, and smart," another fan said.

Ryan Clark blames 'racism' for Shedeur Sanders' decreased draft stock

After the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, it was reported that a QB coach from the top seven teams had issues with Shedeur's "arrogant" and "brash" attitude.

This report led to a massive internet debate about why Sanders' confidence isn't well received by so many analysts in the football world.

Discussing this last week, ESPN host Ryan Clark said on "First Take":

"It's about the bravado he carries," Clark said. "It's about the fact that he looks a certain way. It is about the fact that the color of his skin sometimes at that position can be questioned … And I believe Shedeur Sanders is going to have to deal with that until he gets on the field."

The 2025 NFL draft is set to take place in Green Bay, Wisconsin, from Apr. 24-26.

