Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders appeared on 'T͏he Rush W͏ith M͏axx Crosby' podcast o͏n Tuesday, wh͏er͏e he͏ shared some light-he͏art͏ed ͏and honest i͏nsights. He shared ͏hi͏s relationship with his older brother, Dei͏on Sanders J͏r. Also known as͏ 'Bu͏cky,'͏ D͏e͏ion Jr.͏ ha͏s been a consistent presence on the sidelines and in Shedeur’s journey through ͏co͏llege football.

During the chat, Crosby brought up their connection, saying:

“I know your big brother… Bucky Deion Jr., for those that don’t know, was roommates with my brother at SMU.” [Timestamp: 37:15 onwards]

He then asked Shedeur about their bond and how Bucky has supported him throughout his career.

“Bucky’s like the middleman,” Shedeur said with a grin. “So if you want to tell dad anything, you just whisper to Bucky and tell him don’t tell nobody.”

Of course, the family knows how that usually ends.

“Everybody knows Bucky gonna tell the family business to each other,” Shedeur added. “Other than that, he been cool about it. The process has kind of been different because I've been more away from everything.”

From sidel͏in͏e encouragem͏ent to͏ ͏helping with family co͏mm͏unication, Bucky ͏has play͏ed a key ͏ro͏le. But as Shedeur͏ made clear, if you’ve g͏ot som͏ething private to share, ͏don’t bet ͏on Bucky͏ k͏ee͏pi͏ng it a secret.

Shedeur Sanders reflects on jersey retirement amid NFL grind

On the podcast of Maxx Crosby, Shedeur Sanders opened up about the surprise surrounding his jersey retirement.

“I really didn’t know,” Shedeur said. [28:46 onwards]

He recalled how the whirlwind of draft preparation left him unaware and how he wasn’t thinking about honors with his mind set on the combine, visits, and pro day.

“I ain't trying to do anything before pro day… that's the most flawless, unrealistic workout ever,” he shared.

Shedeur explained that two private workouts were canceled after his strong pro day showing.

"Then it was finally like, oh, now we got the Jersey retirement," Sanders said. "I think life moving so fast… I feel like after the draft… when you have a schedule… you’ll be able to really understand the accomplishments slowly.”

Shedeur Sanders is showing how his focus remains locked on the journey ahead. Now, it's a matter of time before we know what awaits him in the future.

