Justin Frye expected to leave Ohio State for NFL job

Justin Frye joined the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2022 and his work with the program's offensive line has yielded tremendous dividends. Frye's unit did a phenomenal job of protecting Will Howard, which was crucial in the Buckeyes winning their first college football national championship in a decade.

Hence, it's not surprising that an NFL team is in the process of hiring him ahead of next season.

"Sources: Ohio State offensive line coach Justin Frye is expected to become the offensive line coach of the Arizona Cardinals. Frye is a veteran OL coach with stops at UCLA, Boston College and Temple. Frye was also offensive coordinator during his time at UCLA under Chip Kelly," ESPN's ePete Thamel tweeted on Saturday.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Arizona Cardinals set to hire Justin Frye

According to Pete Thamel, Justin Frye is expected to accept an offer to become the Arizona Cardinals' offensive line coach. Frye will join the Cardinals after an impressive spell with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Frye started his coaching career in 2007, shortly after graduating from college. He then joined the Indiana Hoosiers as a graduate assistant.

Frye stayed with the Hoosiers until 2008, before he took his talents to the Florida Gators in a similar role. Next up were stints as an offensive line coach with the Temple Owls, Boston College Eagles and UCLA Bruins.

The Ohio State Buckeyes hired Frye on Jan. 11, 2022, as an offensive line coach and associate coach for the offense. He has excelled in the role and will get to coach at the highest level for the first time in his career.

Expand Tweet

What can you expect from Ohio State Buckeyes post-Justin Frye?

The Ohio State Buckeyes O-line got progressively better with Justin Frye as coach. Frye's passion on the sidelines was a trademark of his time with the team, and it regularly translated to quarterback protection.

The Buckeyes will miss Frye's presence on the touchline and his ability to develop high-level offensive linemen. However, that's the nature of college sports as coaches typically get hired by more prominent programs or NFL teams when they excel in their field.

The Buckeyes will now start the search for a new offensive line coach. Ryan Day hopes the program can secure another excellent option ahead of the 2025 college football season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place