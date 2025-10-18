  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Kalen DeBoer issues update on his black hoodie tradition for iconic Alabama vs Tennessee showdown

Kalen DeBoer issues update on his black hoodie tradition for iconic Alabama vs Tennessee showdown

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Oct 18, 2025 20:01 GMT
Georgia v Alabama - Source: Getty
Kalen DeBoer issues update on his black hoodie tradition for iconic Alabama vs Tennessee showdown

Kalen DeBoer has donned a black hoodie 14 times as Alabama's head coach. The Crimson Tide has emerged victorious in 12 of those games.

Ad

DeBoer appeared on SEC Nation and gave an update on the tradition ahead of his side's showdown with the Tennessee Volunteers. The experienced head coach said,

"Yea, there will be one on."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

This news will come as music to the ears of his side's fans who believe in the good luck of the black hoodie. DeBoer is playing into the tradition, and he's relying on his troops to make it 13-2 with the black hoodie on.

Alabama's opponents for tonight's game are the Josh Heupel-coached Tennessee Volunteers. The Volunteers are 5-1 to start the season, and are one of the trickiest opponents that Kalen DeBoer's side has left in the regular season.

Ad
Ad

Kalen DeBoer's Alabama Crimson Tide is on track for the playoffs

Kalen DeBoer's troops started the season with a surprise loss to the Florida State Seminoles. The Seminoles dispatched the Crimson Tide with a 31-17 score line, and there were immediate questions around Bama's 2025 national championship hopes.

Alabama has since bounced back in emphatic fashion, recording five consecutive wins to give itself a solid chance of making the College Football Playoffs. Perhaps their most significant win occurred against their archrivals, Kirby Smart's Georgia Bulldogs.

Ad

The Crimson Tide carved up Georgia's signature defense and kept its offense at bay. The game ended in a 24-21 score line, and showed the rest of the college football scene that the Crimson Tide is a genuine big game contender. They followed the Georgia win with victories over the Vanderbilt Commodores and the Missouri Tigers.

The Crimson Tide is 3-0 against conference opponents, 3-0 against ranked teams, and the only blemish on this season's record is the surprise opening week loss to Florida State. They have yet another ranked matchup in Week 7 against the Volunteers.

Crimson Tide fans will hope to avoid a late-season loss of form (like in the previous campaign). If they finish the season strong, then Kalen DeBoer's side will be one of the most dangerous come the playoffs.

About the author
Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Know More

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!

Quick Links

Edited by Nick Igbokwe
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications