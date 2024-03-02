Kalen DeBoer salary at Alabama: How much does the Crimson Tide HC make?

After Nick Saban's abrupt retirement in January this year, Alabama turned to Washington as it searched for a replacement for the seven-time National title winning coach, appointing Kalen DeBoer as the new leader of the Crimson Tide football program.

DeBoer became the 28th head coach in the program's history and it's safe to say that he has big boots to fill. However, reports suggest that Alabama is paying him a fortune so he can guide the team to success.

Kalen DeBoer salary: How much will the new Crimson Tide head coach earn in 2024?

As per On3, DeBoer will make approximately $10 million in yearly salary with the Tide.

According to AL.com's Michael Casagrande, DeBoer received $834,978 in salary during February. If the coach continues earning the same amount for the next 12 months, it would equate to $10,019,736 annually.

However, reports suggest that a new salary and contract for Kalen DeBoer is yet to be approved by the Alabama Board of Trustees. The finalization of the details is expected to take place during a future board meeting, and the official deal will be signed by the coach.

Per reports, DeBoer was earning $4.2 million in annual salary during his time with Washington. If the aforementioned figures are true, he will be making more than twice what he earned with the Huskies at Alabama.

A look at Kalen DeBoer's record with Washington Huskies

Former Washington Huskies HC Kalen DeBoer

Kalen DeBoer had to be doing something special that prompted Alabama to appoint him as Nick Saban's successor. He had an impressive 25-3 record at Washington.

DeBoer was appointed as the Huskies coach in 2022. In his first season, he led the team to a 10–2 regular season record and was named Pac-12 Coach of the Year.

In the 2023 season, DeBoer's Washington team went undefeated in the regular season to clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff as the No. 2 seed. The Huskies then recorded a 37–31 win over Texas in the Sugar Bowl to reach the national championship.

However, DeBoer's team fell short at the final hurdle, losing the national championship 34–13 to Michigan, which was Washington's only defeat of the season.