Kalen DeBoer is the 28th head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide. He made his first public appearance at a basketball game on Tuesday, six days after he was hired to replace the legendary Nick Saban.

DeBoer led the Washington Huskies to a 14–1 record last season. With 7:34 left in the first half and Alabama leading 24-15, he walked to the center of the court. He addressed the fans, delivering a message of optimism for the future of the Crimson Tide.

DeBoer received a warm welcome from the Crimson Tide fans at Coleman Coliseum.

DeBoer had some great news to share about recruiting and staff hires:

“It is so awesome to be here. It’s happened really fast. We’ve got a lot of great news coming out, whether it’s recruiting or our staff, can’t wait to engrain myself in this community.”

“What a special place. What a special place. The standard is Alabama. The standard is Alabama. Can’t wait to be here. Let’s keep supporting all the athletic teams. Roll Tide.”

Fans reacted to coach DeBoer's "Roll Tide" chant on social media platforms.

“The students are pumped. Loved Saban and everyone did but Kalen seems like a class act. Give him and chance. Roll Tide,” a fan wrote.

If bro lose a coin toss he’s out of there,” one wrote.

“Where's the fake southern accent?”, another wrote.

No no no … the standard was Nick Saban!”, one commented.

“Excellent coach, terrible recruiter,” another reacted.

“As a Washington Fan, I don't know him,” another commented.

“Not a Bama fan but I feel like he gonna surprise many,” a fan commented.

When you’re the standard you don’t have to tell anyone. Everyone tells you,” a fan commented.

9-3 ceiling,” one commented.

“Alabama is much more than Nick Saban. Y’all just casuals,” another fan wrote.

Kalen DeBoer's new-look coaching staff faces a tough road ahead

Kalen DeBoer guided the Huskies through an impressive 2024 season. He secured a 14-1 record, clinching the Pac-12 Championship trophy. He also attained victory in the Sugar Bowl. Subsequently, the team suffered defeat against Michigan Wolverines in the national title game.

DeBoer is expected to hire eight assistants, including Ryan Grubb as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach and Kane Wommack as the defensive coordinator.

Bama HC added Maurice Linguist, the former Buffalo Bulls head coach, as co-defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach.

DeBoer will continue to combine coaches from his successful Washington team and Nick Saban's former Alabama staff. He will prove he can win in the SEC, retaining talent and building on what Saban has done.

