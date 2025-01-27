Kansas Jayhawks 2025 NFL Draft: Previewing the top prospects

Kansas is off a rough 5-7 season. The Jayhawks were capable of much more, losing five of their seven defeats by a single score. While Kansas didn't have any early entrants in the draft, they will lose some outstanding seniors.

A standout running back and a pair of highly regarded defensive backs are the likely next Kansas NFL Draft picks. Here's a rundown of those standouts.

Top Kansas Players in 2025 NFL Draft Class

Kansas CB Cobee Bryant is a rising draft prospect. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

3. Cobee Bryant, Kansas CB

Bryant was a three-star CB prospect from Alabama. He spent four seasons as a steady contributor for Kansas. Bryant's career totals include 35 pass break ups and 13 interceptions. He had a pick-six in each of his first two college seasons and added a scoop and score a touchdown as a junior. Bryant has been a dependable pass defender for the Jayhawks.

At a full 6-foot height, Bryant isn't a giant, but his athleticism will make him a prime NFL prospect. He's been showing out at the Shrine Bowl practices and is projected from anywhere from the end of the first round to the seventh round. Bryant is likely a mid-round selection, but a good NFL Combine showing could boost his draft stock.

2. Mello Dotson, Kansas, CB

Dotson, a three-star prospect from Florida, has been an impact player for the Jayhawks. He played briefly and redshirted in 2020, but Dotson finished his Kansas career with 37 passes broken up, including a dozen interceptions. Dotson recorded two pick-sixes in 2023 and 2024.

Dotson stands 6-foot-1 and is a respected CB prospect. Recent mock drafts project Dotson as a third-round pick. He needs a little refinement but has played well against some top offenses over four seasons as a college starter. Dotson will be an NFL prospect to watch.

1. Devin Neal, Kansas RB

Neal, a four-star in-state prospect, was a priority for Kansas, and he's demonstrated why throughout four seasons at the program. Neal ended his Kansas career with 4,343 rushing yards and 49 touchdowns. Neal is Kansas' all-time leader in rushing yards and touchdowns. He surpassed 1,000 yards in each of his final three college seasons, totaling 1,266 yards in 2024.

Neal is one of the top running back prospects in the draft, but that's not a guarantee of a high pick. He's projected to go between the second and fifth rounds by most mock drafts. Guessing the upper end of that situation seems more likely, particularly if Neal's pro day and NFL Combine display properly reflect his skill set.

What do you think of Kansas's departing NFL prospects? Share your takes below in our comments section!

