Kansas State vs. Missouri prediction and betting tips - September 16 | College football week 3

Week 3's college football matchup will see the 15th-ranked Kansas State Wildcats take on the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri, on Saturday, Sept. 16, at noon ET.

The Kansas State Wildcats are on the road in this non-conference battle. The Wildcats are 2-0 after a 42-13 home win on Saturday against the Troy Trojans, whereas the Tigers are also 2-0 after a 23-19 home win against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders on Saturday.

Kansas State vs. Missouri Prediction

The Wildcats are an excellent offensive team, averaging 43.5 points on 492.5 total yards of offense. Senior quarterback Will Howard has been playing well in the early portion of the season. He is 39-of-58 (67.2 completion percentage) for 547 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions.

Their defense has been nothing short of spectacular allowing 6.5 points per game. In their most recent game against Troy, Kansas allowed 13 points on 286 total yards of offense (216 passing, 70 rushing). The Wildcats forced a pair of interceptions to lead them to a dominant victory.

The Tigers have done decently well, averaging 24 points on 376 total yards per game. Junior quarterback Brady Cook is doing well. He is 31-of-40 (77.5 completion percentage) for 376 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Their defense allowed 14.5 points per game, including Middle Tennessee finishing with 19 points. The defense struggled on the money downs as the Blue Raiders were 9-of-18 on third down opportunities and 2-of-3 on fourth down tries.

Expect the Kansas State Wildcats to cover the spread on the road here.

Kansas State vs. Missouri Betting Tips

Kansas State is 2-0 against the spread this season

Missouri is 0-2 against the spread this season

The under has hit in nine of the last 13 Missouri games

Kansas State had the over hit in six of the previous eight games

Kansas State vs Missouri head-to-head

This will be the 99th all-time matchup against one another as Missouri is 60-33-5 throughout their meetings. Kansas State has won the last two games in this matchup, including a 40-12 home win in 2022.

Where to watch Kansas State vs. Missouri

The game between the Wildcats and Tigers will air on the SEC Network. It will also be available on ESPN+, so if you do not have access to the SEC Network, you need to check this out.