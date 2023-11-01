Kansas State vs. Texas prediction, odds and picks - November 4 | NCAAF season 2023

The 23rd-ranked Kansas State Wildcats go on the road to face the seventh-ranked Texas Longhorns on Saturday, in an interesting matchup between two of the better Big 12 Conference teams.

The Wildcats are playing well (6-2, 4-1 in Big 12) and on a three-game winning streak after a 41-0 home shutout win over the Houston Cougars on Saturday. The Longhorns (7-1, 4-1), meanwhile, have won their last two games after a 35-6 home win over the BYU Cougars on Saturday.

Kansas State vs Texas Match Details

Fixture: Kansas State Wildcats (6-2, 4-1) vs. Texas Longhorns (7-1, 4-1)

Date and Time: Nov. 4, 2023, at 12 p.m. EST

Venue: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium

Kansas State vs Texas Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Kansas State Wildcats +4.5 (-112) Over 50.5 (-112) +160 Texas Longhorns -4.5 (-108) Under 50.5 (-108) -192

Kansas State vs Texas Picks

The Wildcats have been one of the best rushing teams this season, as they're fifth in college football with 226.0 rushing yards per game.

Running back sophomore DJ Giddens has 116 rushing attempts for 722 yards (6.2 yards per carry) with seven rushing touchdowns, grabbing 21 passes for 240 yards (11.4 yards per catch) with a receiving touchdown. Having three rushing touchdowns in his last two games, go with Giddens to find the end zone on the ground once again.

The Longhorns, meanwhile, have been a solid offensive team with their running attack, as they're 37th in the nation, averaging 180.0 rushing yards per game.

Running back sophomore Jonathan Brooks has been dominating, recording 144 carries for 923 yards (6.4 yards per attempt) with seven rushing touchdowns and 22 catches for 212 yards (9.6 yards per reception) with a receiving touchdown.

With two games just missing 100 rushing yards, expect him to reach triple digits on the ground here.

Kansas State vs Texas Key Injuries

Kansas State

Wide receiver Keagan Johnson - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Linebacker Asa Newsom - Undisclosed (OUT)

Linebacker Daniel Green - Pectoral (OUT)

Texas

Defensive lineman Kristopher Ross - Undisclosed (OUT)

Quarterback Quinn Ewers - Shoulder (OUT)

Kansas State vs Texas Head-to-Head

This will be the 24th time the Wildcats and the Longhorns will face off. The Longhorns hold a slight 13-10 advantage and have won the last six games. Last season, Texas picked up a 34-27 road win.

Kansas State vs Texas Prediction

Even with Quinn Ewers out with a grade 2 AC sprain in his throwing shoulder, Texas is far and away the better team. They have more talent and should control the game easily. Don't overthink it. Take the Longhorns to cover.

Prediction: Longhorns -4.5