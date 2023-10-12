Kansas vs. Oklahoma State prediction, odds, and picks - Oct. 14

The Kansas Jayhawks go on the road to play the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Kansas is currently 5-1 and coming off a rout of UCF last week. Oklahoma State, meanwhile, 3-2 and snapped their two-game losing streak on Friday with a 29-21 win over Kansas State.

The Jayhawks could become bowl-eligible with a win, while the Cowboys are looking to remain above .500. Who will get the win in Week 7 of college football?

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Match Details

Fixture: Kansas Jayhawks (5-1) vs. Oklahoma State (3-2)

Date & Time: Saturday, Oct. 14 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium.

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Betting Odds

Spread

Kansas -4 (-110)

Oklahoma State +4 (-110)

Moneyline

Jayhawks -185

Cowboys +154

Totals

Over 58 (-110)

Under 58 (-110)

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Picks

Kansas has been one of the best teams in the Big 12. Although the Jayhawks were blown out by the Texas Longhorns, their offense has been solid this season.

Oklahoma State has had a few shootouts that go down to the wire this season, just like the Jayhawks which makes this game an exciting one.

Kansas quarterback Jason Bean has struggled passing the ball so taking his passing yards under could be a play, especially if Jayden Daniels remains out. As well, taking Oklahoma State quarterback Alan Bowman to throw a pick against this stingy Kansas defense is also a play.

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State head-to-head

Kansas and Oklahoma State have played one another 73 total times since Oct. 13, 1923.

Oklahoma State leads the all-time series record 41-30-2 while being 12-1 in the last 13 matchups. But, the last time these schools played was on Nov. 5, 2022, with Kansas prevailing with a scoreline of 36-17.

Overall, the Cowboys are 18-14-1 at home against the Jayhawks.

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State prediction

Even if Jayden Daniels can't play, I think Kansas Jayhawks has more chances to secure a win here.

Oklahoma State has struggled on both offense and defense this season, and the Cowboys are up against a very good Jayhawks offense that put up 51 against UCF last week.

If Daniels plays, Kansas will be able to exploit the secondary of the Cowboys. But, if it's Jason Bean, the run game will be tough to stop for Oklahoma State.

Regardless, Kansas should cruise to a win here and improve to 6-1 on the season.

Prediction: Kansas covers the -4 and the over 58 hits.

