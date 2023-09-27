Kansas vs. Texas football history: H2H, records, top games, and more

Kansas versus Texas is an encounter we might not get again in a long time, as the Longhorns are leaving for greener pastures in the SEC. For Week 5 of college football, their encounter could have serious repercussions for the future of the Big 12 title race.

Both teams are currently ranked and unbeaten, with Texas being the No. 3 team in the country and Kansas the No. 24. While the Longhorns are 17.5-point favorites for this game, it's beginning to look like the Jayhawks and the Sooners might be the only teams with any chance of challenging them to the conference title this year.

Texas is experiencing a resurgence under Steve Sarkisian this year, especially since they defeated Alabama on the road in Week 2. The school is being touted for a national title for the first time since 2009 and convincingly won its first in-conference encounter versus Baylor 38-6 in Week 4.

Their offense is led by quarterback Quinn Ewers, who has shown poise throughout the season so far. He currently has 1033 passing yards with nine touchdowns through four games.

Kansas is currently 4-0, having overcome a difficult opponent in the Fighting Illini in Week 2 and a tough in-conference matchup versus BYU in Week 4. The Jayhawks have Jalon Daniels at quarterback, who has 705 passing yards with five touchdowns and one interception the season so far.

They have also shown a great committee effort in the running game, having more than 200 rushing yards in three out of four games of the season. Their lead rusher, Devin Neal, has 394 yards with five touchdowns so far.

Kansas vs. Texas: Head-to-Head

The teams have faced each other 21 times since the 1901 season, with the Austin school completely dominating the procedures with 17 victories to only four victories by Kansas. The Jayhawks won the first encounter 12-0, but the Longhorns have the largest margin of win (59-0) and the longest win streak (13 wins, from 1996-2015).

How long have they faced each other?

While there was an encounter back in 1901, they started to face each other frequently with the inception of the Big 12. In 1994 all the members of the Big 8 and the Southwestern Conference announced that they would be joining to create the Big 12. Texas was a member of the SWC and Kansas of the Big 8.

When was the last time Kansas defeated Texas?

We don't need to go way back to remember the last time the Jayhawks defeated the Longhorns, as they did so recently in 2021. On November 13 of that year, the Jayhawks won a nail-biter encounter 57-56 in overtime.