Kelvin Banks Jr. NFL draft projection: Exploring the top 3 landing spots for Texas OT

Texas Longhorns offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. is one of the best offensive linemen heading into the 2025 NFL draft and will be a first-round pick.

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. says he's the 14th-ranked player and his second-best offensive tackle heading into the draft. Banks can be a Day 1 starter in the NFL at left tackle, as he will protect the quarterback's blindside.

Ahead of the 2025 NFL draft, there are three landing spots for Texas' Banks Jr.

Kelvin Banks Jr. NFL draft: Top 3 landing spots

#1, Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears have been a popular landing spot for Kelvin Banks Jr. in mock drafts at 10th overall.

Banks Jr. would become a Day 1 starter at left tackle for the Bears. Protecting Caleb Williams will be massively important as no quarterback took more sacks than Williams last season.

By selecting Banks, Chicago would also solidify the tackle position for years, with Banks at left tackle and Darnell Wright at right tackle.

#2, San Francisco 49ers

If the Chicago Bears pass on Kelvin Banks Jr., the San Francisco 49ers, at 11th overall, could land him.

The 49ers have Trent Williams at left tackle. He is one of the best tackles ever. However, Williams missed seven games last year due to injury.

Having Banks learn from Williams for a season could help him develop into a star. Banks could shift to right tackle in 2025, or use 2025 as a redshirt-like season and backup Williams and learn from him before taking over in 2026.

#3, Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins seem like the floor for Kelvin Banks Jr. at 13th overall.

Banks will likely go to the Bears or 49ers, but if he falls to 13, Miami will likely rush to announce the draft pick. The Dolphins need to upgrade their entire offensive line. Although Tua Tagovailoa is left-handed, which makes right tackle more important, the left tackle is still important.

Miami needs to focus on keeping Tagovailoa upright, and Banks Jr. could help accomplish that.

