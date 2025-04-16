Kennedy Urlacher Transfer Portal: Top 3 landing spots for Notre Dame transfer safety

Kennedy Urlacher is entering the transfer portal. The son of NFL Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher will leave the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and search for a new program to call home. Urlacher spent just one season with the Fighting Irish and played a role in the team's run to the expanded CFP national championship game.

Kennedy Urlacher still has three years of collegiate football eligibility, so he's going to be an enticing addition for teams looking for a high-upside defensive back with deep playoff experience.

Furthermore, Urlacher spent the majority of his freshman season with the Fighting Irish on special teams duty. This versatility should give him added opportunities in his next team.

With that in mind, let's look at three potential landing spots for the outgoing Fighting Irish safety.

Top 3 landing spots for Kennedy Urlacher via transfer portal

1. Kansas State

The Kansas State Wildcats are one of the rising programs in college football. They ended the 2024 regular season with a 9-4 record and won the Rate Bowl against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The Wildcats are set at quarterback with Avery Johnson manning the ship, and their offensive options are dependable. However, the program's four losses exposed its iffy secondary department.

Kennedy Urlacher is fresh off making 14 appearances in his freshman season. His upside should help the Wildcats get to the next level in their quest for college football supremacy.

2. Illinois

The Illinois Fighting Illini ended last season with a 10-3 record. They closed out the season with a Cheez-It Citrus Bowl win over the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Illinois were one of the many teams that wanted Kennedy Urlacher before he enrolled at Notre Dame. It could finally get the sophomore safety in the April transfer portal.

3. TCU

The TCU Horned Frogs are one of the best-run programs in college football. They are fresh off a 9-4 season that culminated in a win in the Isleta New Mexico Bowl Game over the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns.

TCU is famed for developing defensive prospects, and Urlacher could be the latest beneficiary of its hands-on coaching method. In this month's transfer portal, they'll be serious suitors for the former Notre Dame DB.

