Kenny Brooks salary: Predicting new Kentucky HC's contract structure and pay details

The Kentucky Wildcats are having a change in coaching, but it's not John Calipari. The women's basketball program has announced they have hired Virginia Tech coach Kenny Brooks.

Virginia Tech Director of Athletics Whit Babcock released a statement thanking Kenny Brooks for his time with the program and university.

"We hired Kenny in 2016 with the intent of revitalizing our women's basketball program. Kenny, his staffand student-athletes created a culture of excellence on and off the court. He was an incredible mentor to the young women in our women's basketball program and a terrific representative of our department and university. We wih Kenny and his family well in this next chapter of his career." h/t Boston Herald Courier

In July 2023, it was announced that Brooks signed a three-year extension with the Hokies that amounted to $6.4 million. However, he will not be receiving the majority of that contract as, less than 10 months later, he has found a new employer.

However, there has not been a specific contract that has been publicly announced for Kentucky so all we can do is speculate on the amount he will be paid.

Kenny Brooks has an extensive history as a head coach at the NCAAW level, as he coached the James Madison Dukes from 2002–16 and then headed the Virginia Tech Hokies from 2016–24.

With a career record of 517-204, including a Final Four appearance, it will be interesting to see what he makes from the Wildcats.

What contract should we expect Kenny Brooks to get with the Kentucky Wildcats?

The Kentucky Wildcats had a struggling 2023–24 season as they finished 12–20 and failed to make the postseason. However, Kenny Brooks is not going to be cheap in terms of college coaches with experience.

After a three-year extension with Virginia Tech for about $2 million per season, you would have to reasonably assume Kentucky is paying him anywhere from $2.5-4 million per season.

The Kentucky Wildcats are one of the top basketball programs in the country on the men's side. It is time for the women's side to step up and begin showcasing they can be competitive as well. Kenny Brooks is a great step in that direction.

