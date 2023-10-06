Kenny Dillingham is a wunderkind of a football coach who has carved an extraordinary path through the gridiron. Kenny Dillingham's coaching career started at just 17 years of age, although not by choice.

Dillingham tore his ACL during his senior year which redirected his trajectory from player to mentor. His initial hand at coaching was with the junior varsity team of Chaparral High School. However, he swiftly ascended to the position of offensive coordinator for the varsity team by the age of 21.

But how did the young coach make his way into becoming Dillingham the youngest coach in both the Power Five conferences and the entire FBS level?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Here is a breakdown of Dillingham’s coaching career and his path to becoming the current HC of the Sun Devils.

Kenny Dillingham's journey from teen coach to PAC-12 HC

Trying his hand at coaching football as a mere 17-year-old, Kenny Dillingham sought to shape the future generation while overcoming personal setbacks. After a senior-year ACL tear altered his playing path, Dillingham transitioned into coaching with Chaparral High School's junior varsity team from 2007-2012.

His talent and hard work were rewarding as he became the offensive coordinator for the varsity team at 21 years of age. Dillingham joined Arizona State as an offensive assistant in 2014 under the tutelage of Mike Norvell. Apparently, Norvell was his mentor from his Chaparral days.

At Arizona, Dillingham ran an offense that raked in 5,750 yards. The Sun Devils had 34 touchdown passes and were ranked 13th in the nation. In 2016, Norvell became head coach of the Memphis Tigers. Dillingham got his much-deserved position as a graduate assistant.

He spent his 2016 coaching the quarterbacks at Memphis, although unofficially. However, it was not long before he was officially named Memphis Tigers quarterback coach, thanks to their offensive coordinator – Chip Long, who left to become the OC at Notre Dame. Dillingham spent two seasons - 2017 and 2018 with the Memphis Tigers football team.

Having Dillingham at the helm, the Tigers boasted 7,324 yards of total offense, with 3,919 rushing yards. The team ranked fourth-best in the nation. Their rushing attack averaged 279.9 yards per game, with 48 touchdowns on the ground. It was the second-highest total in the country.

In 2019, Auburn Tigers came calling as Dillingham was handpicked by Gus Malzahn. Bo Nix, under Dillingham's guidance, clinched SEC Rookie of the Year. Auburn boasted the most improved offense in the SEC.

At Auburn, Dillingham guided the Tigers to a 9-3 record. This earned the team an appearance at the Outback Bowl. Auburn's scoring offense ranked third in the conference and 28th nationally, averaging 33.2 points per game.

Post Auburn, Dillingham embraced the challenge at Florida State as an offensive coordinator while reuniting with Mike Norvell once again. His tenure as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Florida State in 2021 saw the Seminoles become one of the nation's most explosive offenses.

Expand Tweet

They ranked 18th in plays for 60-plus yards and eighth in touchdowns longer than 75 yards. Additionally, their red-zone efficiency was on another level. They converted their final 32 trips into points. This marked the second-longest streak in the nation that season.

The next chapter for Kenny Dillingham began at the University of Oregon in 2021. Dillingham assumed the role of offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Oregon Ducks under the head coach Dan Lanning. Recognizing Dillingham's talent as a coach, Lanning hailed him as "one of the most innovative minds in football."

Expand Tweet

Destiny took a new turn on November 27, 2022. It was time for Dillingham to ascend to the coveted position of head coach in PAC-12 at Arizona State University. Kenny Dillingham's coaching career record as head coach currently stands at 1-4.