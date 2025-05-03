Kenny Dillingham reaches across enemy lines to share Arizona DB Arian Parish's heartwarming story

Kenny Dillingham knows a lot about the Arizona State Sun Devils-Arizona Wildcats rivalry. Dillingham has been the head coach of the Sun Devils since 2023 and guided his side to a blowout win over their archrivals in 2024.

Ad

However, despite the Sun Devils and Wildcats rivalry, Dillingham quoted an Arizona post that revealed a heartwarming story about Arian Parish on X. The reigning Big 12 Coach of the Year wrote on Saturday,

"Across enemy lines…. But this is an awesome story! Really cool to see people turn tragedy to triumph #SunDevil4LIFE"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Parish tore his ACL three times and is yet to make his debut for the Wildcats. However, instead of dwelling on the setbacks, the defensive back has pooled his efforts into his clothing brand, "Buried Alive."

Parish was a three-star coming out of Katy High School in Katy, Texas. He had offers from Arizona, Colorado, Colorado State, Purdue, USC and more. He opted to join the Arizona Wildcats and hopes to make his long-awaited collegiate debut in the 2025 campaign.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

How did Kenny Dillingham and Arizona State perform in 2024?

Kenny Dillingham is fresh off leading the Arizona State Sun Devils to a spot in the expanded college football playoff. The program ended the regular season with an 11-2 record and punched its ticket as Big 12 champs. However, the Texas Longhorns were too much to handle in the first round of the playoffs.

Ad

It's important to note that ahead of the 2024 season, Dillingham and the Sun Devils were predicted to finish last in the Big 12 standings. However, the program exceeded all expectations by capturing the Big 12 championship with a victory against the Iowa State Cyclones.

Dillingham and the Sun Devils will fancy their chances of going one better in 2025. The team has postseason existence and remains the team to beat in the Big 12. Expect the offensive-minded Dillingham to come up with a unique game plan, especially with Cam Skattebo now in the NFL.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More