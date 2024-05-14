Kentucky quarterback 2024: Who is likely to start for Mark Stoops' Wildcats this season?

The Kentucky Wildcats have some question marks surrounding the starting quarterback position for the 2024 college football season. With last year's starting quarterback Devin Leary being drafted by the Baltimore Ravens, they need a new starter under center.

Who will coach Mark Stoops decide will be the starting quarterback for the Kentucky Wildcats when they take on the Southern Miss Golden Eagles in Week 1 of the college football season?

Who will be the starting quarterback for the Kentucky Wildcats?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brock Vandagriff

Brock Vandagriff is entering his fourth collegiate season and spent the first three as the backup quarterback for the Georgia Bulldogs before transferring this offseason.

Last season, he played little as he went 12 of 18 (66.7%) for 165 yards with a pair of touchdown passes as well as five rushing attempts for 39 yards (7.8 yards per carry). With the experience factor playing a role, expect Eliah Drinkwitz to call his name to be the starting quarterback.

Beau Allen

After being forced to sit for a full season for transferring the second time, Beau Allen is returning to the Kentucky Wildcats. As a graduate senior, he has the experience, and as a backup in 2020-21 for the program, he went 11 of 19 for 132 yards.

He played for Tarleton State in 2022 and for the FCS program, he had 23 touchdowns to 11 interceptions to showcase his talents. With the ability to understand how things can look and being talented, he will be a great backup quarterback for the Kentucky Wildcats in the 2024 season.

Cutter Boley

Cutter Boley is a true freshman quarterback who is going to be joining the Kentucky Wildcats this season. He is a hometown player as the 6-foot-5, 205-pound quarterback is coming out of Lexington Christian Academy.

In his final prep season, he was 9-2 while completing 64.2% of his passes for 2,187 yards with 24 passing touchdowns to nine interceptions while making the quarterfinals of Kentucky's Class 2A playoffs. With the ability to come off a great high school career, expect this year to be a learning curve as he essentially rides the bench as he becomes the starting quarterback for the 2025 season.