Kentucky vs. Georgia Prediction & Betting Tips - October 7 | College Football Week 6

We have an interesting Week 6 SEC college football matchup this week. The 20th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats will be heading to Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 7:00 p.m. ET to take on the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs.

The Wildcats are on the road in this SEC game. Kentucky is currently a perfect 5-0 (2-0) and are coming off a 33-14 home victory on Saturday against the Florida Gators. Meanwhile, Georgia is also 5-0 (2-0) and are coming off a 27-20 road victory against the Auburn Tigers on Saturday.

Kentucky vs. Georgia prediction

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The Kentucky Wildcats have been an outstanding offensive team as they are scoring 37 points on 396.2 total yards per game. Senior quarterback Devin Leary has to continue improving as they are 82-of-142 (57.7 completion percentage) for 1,129 yards with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions. They also run the ball incredibly well with senior running back Ray Davis leading the way as he has 76 rushes for 594 yards (7.8 yards per attempt) with eight rushing touchdowns as well as 11 catches for 146 yards (13.3 yards per reception) with three touchdown receptions.

Their defense has been doing extremely well as they are giving up just 15.2 points on 297.2 total yards per game. They have forced nine takeaways (five interceptions, four fumble recoveries) and recorded 14 sacks thus far. Junior linebacker Trevin Wallace has been their best defender as he has 27 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, a forced fumble and an interception.

The Bulldogs are clicking on all cylinders offensively as they are averaging 38.6 points on 481.2 total yards per game. Junior quarterback Carson Beck has been doing very well as he has 116-of-161 (72.1 completion percentage) for 1,497 yards with seven touchdowns and a pair of interceptions. They also run the ball incredibly well with senior running back Daijun Edwards leading the way with 51 rushing attempts for 260 yards (5.1 yards per carry) with five rushing touchdowns.

Their defense is struggling a bit lately but is allowing 13 points on 287.2 total yards per game. They are dominating in the secondary as they have eight interceptions up to this point. Georgia has senior defensive back Tykee Smith leading the way with 20 total tackles, one sack, a pass deflection and three interceptions.

Prediction: Georgia 27-20

Kentucky vs. Georgia betting tips

Kentucky is 4-1 ATS this season

Georgia is 1-4 ATS this season

Georgia has had the Over hit in nine of their last 15 games

Kentucky has had the Under hit in 10 of the previous 13 games

Kentucky vs. Georgia head-to-head

These two programs are extremely familiar with one another as this will be their 77th all-time matchup. Georgia has the decisive advantage with a 62-12-2 record against Kentucky and they have won the previous 13 games, including a 16-6 road win back in 2022.

Where to watch Kentucky vs. Georgia

The game between the Wildcats and the Bulldogs will take place at 7:00 p.m. ET and will be aired on ESPN. The game will also be available on the ESPN+ app if you are not able to get to the television screen.