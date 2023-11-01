Kentucky vs. Mississippi State prediction, odds and picks - November 4 | NCAAF season 2023

Week 10 of the college football will see an intriguing SEC game as the Kentucky Wildcats go on the road on Saturday evening to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Wildcats are playing well (5-3, 2-3 in SEC), riding a three-game losing streak after a 33-27 home loss against the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday. The Bulldogs (4-4, 1-4), meanwhile, are looking to get into bowl reckoning, as they're coming off a 27-13 road loss on Saturday against the Auburn Tigers.

Kentucky vs Mississippi State Match Details

Fixture: Kentucky Wildcats (5-3, 2-3) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-4, 1-4)

Date and Time: Nov. 4, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Davis Wade Stadium

Kentucky vs Mississippi State Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Kentucky Wildcats -4 (-110) Over 46 (-112) -185 Mississippi State Bulldogs +4 (-110) Under 46 (-108) +154

Kentucky vs Mississippi State Picks

The Wildcats have been decent at best offensive team, throwing the ball at a lesser level, as they're 81st in college football with 218.6 passing yards per game.

Quarterback senior Devin Leary has dome decently, as he's 134-of-234 (57.3 completion percentage) for 1,749 yards with 16 touchdowns to seven interceptions. As he's only averaging 172.3 passing yards in his last four games, go with the under in his passing yards.

The Bulldogs, meanwhile, have been trying to be a better offensive team as they need to continue being better in the running game, being 72nd in the nation with 156.2 rushing yards per game.

Running back senior Jo'Quavious Marks has been playing well with 97 carries for 500 yards (5.2 yards per attempt) with four rushing touchdowns as well as 18 catches for 138 yards (7.7 yards per reception) for a receiving touchdown.

He's only averaging 43.8 rushing yards in his last four games, so go with the under in his rushing yards.

Kentucky vs Mississippi State Key Injuries

Kentucky

Defensive back Jalen Geiger - Elbow (Questionable)

Offensive lineman Ben Christman - Knee (OUT)

Running back Jamarion Wilcox - Hamstring (OUT)

Running back La'Vell Wright - Undisclosed (OUT)

Offensive lineman Nikolas Hall - Undisclosed (OUT)

Mississippi State

Running back Jo'Quavious Marks - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Quarterback Will Rogers - Arm (Questionable)

Defensive lineman Kalvin Dinkins - Undisclosed (OUT)

Defensive lineman Trevion Williams - Undisclosed (OUT)

Safety Ja'Kobi Albert - Knee (OUT)

Tight end Geor'Quavius Spivey - Eligibility (OUT)

Tight end Seydou Traore - Eligibility (OUT)

Kentucky vs Mississippi State Head-to-Head

This is the 51st-ever meeting between the Wildcats and the State Rebels, sharing a 25-25 record . Kentucky won the matchup last season with a 27-17 home win.

Kentucky vs Mississippi State Prediction

This game is expected to be a very close matchup, but with Will Rogers being questionable with an arm injury, the Bulldogs are going to be interesting to see in terms of their offense.

These offenses are on two different levels, as Kentucky is averaging 27.8 points in their last five games, while Mississippi is only scoring 10.0 in their previous two outings. So, go with the Wildcats to cover the spread as a slight road favorite.

Prediction: Wildcats -4