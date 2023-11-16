Kentucky vs. South Carolina prediction, odds and picks - November 18 | NCAAF season 2023

In an exciting SEC battle in Week 12 of the regular season, the Kentucky Wildcats and the South Carolina Gamecocks face off on Saturday evening.

The Wildcats (6-4, 3-4 in the SEC) have been playing well and are coming off a 49-21 home loss on Saturday against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Gamecocks (4-6, 2-5) are trying to turn things on as they are on a two-game winning streak after a 47-6 home win over the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Kentucky vs. South Carolina match details

Fixture: Kentucky Wildcats (6-4, 3-4) vs. South Carolina Gamecocks (4-6, 2-6)

Date and Time: November 18, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina

Kentucky vs. South Carolina betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Kentucky Wildcats -2 (-108) Over 55 (-112) -125 South Carolina Gamecocks +2 (-112) Under 55 (-108) +105

Kentucky vs. South Carolina picks

The Kentucky Wildcats have struggled offensively, ranking 89th in NCAA football with 206.8 passing yards per game.

Senior quarterback Devin Leary has done well, as he is 164-of-287 (57.1 completion percentage) for 2,063 yards with 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Leary has passed for nine touchdowns in his previous five games so go with the over in his passing touchdowns in this game.

The South Carolina Gamecocks have been on the opposite end of the passing attack, ranking 12th in the country with 301.7 passing yards per game.

Senior quarterback Spencer Rattler has played well as he is 240-of-340 (70.6 completion percentage) for 2,867 yards with 17 touchdown passes to seven interceptions. He has six touchdowns in his last three games so go with the over in his passing touchdowns.

Kentucky vs. South Carolina key injuries

Kentucky

Running back Jutahn McClain - Shoulder (Questionable)

Offensive lineman Ben Christman - Knee (OUT)

Running back Jamarion Wilcox - Hamstring (OUT)

Running back La'Vell Wright - Undisclosed (OUT)

Offensive lineman Nikolas Hall - Undisclosed (OUT)

South Carolina

Running back Dakereon Joyner - Ankle (OUT)

Offensive lineman Trai Jones - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Tight end Trey Knox - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr - Foot (OUT)

Offensive lineman Markee Anderson - Knee (OUT)

Tight end Reid Mikeska - Undisclosed (OUT)

Linebacker Mohamed Kaba - Knee (OUT)

Kentucky vs. South Carolina head-to-head

The Kentucky Wildcats and the South Carolina Gamecocks are facing off for the 35th time. The Gamecocks hold a 19-14-1 all-time record against the Wildcats, including winning last season with a 24-14 road victory.

Kentucky vs. South Carolina prediction

When comparing offenses over the previous five games, the Wildcats averaged 21.2 points while the Gamecocks averaged 30.6 points. Spencer Rattler has looked good, and Kentucky's offensive line problems are going to be devastating. In this game, take the South Carolina Gamecocks to cover the spread at home.

Prediction: South Carolina Gamecocks +2