Keon Sabb transfer portal: 5 landing sports for the Michigan safety ft. Alabama and more

Michigan Wolverines safety Keon Sabb has decided to enter his name in the transfer portal before spring practices.

Sabb played 18 games in two seasons with four starts for the Wolverines and recorded 28 tackles and two interceptions as a sophomore. In the national championship game, he had a career-high six tackles.

Sabb is considered the first notable departure since Jim Harbaugh left for the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL. With Sabb entering the transfer portal here are five potential landing spots for him.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Five landing spots for Keon Sabb

#1 Alabama

Keon Sabb, who hails from New Jersey, was a key part of the Wolverines' defense in 2023. Sabb would be an immediate starter on whatever team he transfers to, and the Alabama Crimson Tide desperately need help in the secondary.

Alabama is set to lose four safeties this offseason, either to the NFL draft or to the transfer portal, so replacing them will be key. Sabb could come in and start for the Crimson Tide and try and boost his draft stock.

#2 Washington

Following Kalen DeBoer's departure to Alabama, the Washington Huskies have lost plenty of players in the secondary.

The Huskies lost Mishael Powell and Asa Turner to the transfer portal, and both are key losses for Jedd Fisch and Washington. With the Huskies set to play in the Big Ten in 2024, Fisch will need to improve his defense, and Sabb appears to be a great fit.

#3 Tennessee

The Tennessee Volunteers are always in need of secondary help, so Keon Sabb should interest them.

The Vols defense has been an issue for a couple of years, and Tennesse lost Tamarion McDonald to the transfer portal. Sabb would come in and be an immediate starter while having the chance to lead the Vols to an SEC Championship.

#4 Texas

The Texas Longhorns are ready to compete for a national championship, as Quinn Ewers is back to lead the offense.

On defense, though, Texas had its struggles, so adding Sabb would help solidify their secondary. Sabb would be an immediate starter and a game-changer on defense who could help record interceptions and get Ewers and the offense back on the field.

#5 Rutgers

The final landing spot is a long shot, but if Keon Sabb wants to go home and play in New Jersey, Rutgers makes sense.

Sabb would immediately be the best defensive player for the Scarlett Knights and would look to turn around the college program in his home city. However, it seems more likely that Sabb would be interested in joining a top-ranked program.