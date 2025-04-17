Keyon Concepcion transfer portal: Top 3 landing spots for Limestone wide receiver ft. Texas A&M

Keyon Concepcion has entered the transfer portal as the star receiver will be leaving Limestone.

Concepcion is the brother of Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion and will look for a bigger role this season. Concpecion is entering the portal due to Limestone shutting down football as he will have four years of eligibility left.

The 5-foot-9, speedy receiver could go to a big school and develop and sit for a year or two. Or, he could go to a smaller school and start right away.

Here are three landing spots for Keyon Conecpecion in the transfer portal.

Keyon Concepcion transfer portal: 3 landing spots

#1, Texas A&M

Keyon Concepcion will be a unique player to watch in the transfer as Limestone shut down, so he didn't play college football.

With that, it's hard to tell what schools will have an interest in him. But, a logical landing spot is the Texas A&M Aggies, who landed his brother, KC Concepcion, in the portal from NC State.

His brother could put in a word for Keyon and he could be a developmental player for a year or two and learn the system before competing for a role then.

#2, Charlotte

Charlotte offered Keyon Concepcion out of high school, so after Limestone shut down, he could once again explore that.

The 49ers will likely still have interest in him, as Charlotte needs to add as much talent as possible. Concepcion will likely be a depth player this season but could compete for a starting job in 2026 with Charlotte and be a star receiver at a lower-level school.

He's also from Charlotte, so he would get a chance to play at home.

#3, East Carolina

Keyon Concepcion will likely look to play at a lower-level school and East Carolina makes a lot of sense for him.

Concepcion would be able to compete for a starting job with the Pirates, but if he doesn't, he would be a depth player. Playing at East Carolina would also allow him to play close to home.

