“Kid lost his damn mind”: CFB fans react as Alabama transfer RB Justice Haynes compares Sherrone Moore to 7x national champ Nick Saban

Nick Saban is widely considered as one of the greatest coaches in college football history. He spent 28 seasons as a coach before retiring, and secured many milestones. This includes being a seven-time national champion, an 11-time SEC champion and much more.

Saban has not only developed hundreds of NFL players, but he has also helped various current coaches in their careers.

Lane Kiffin, Kirby Smart, Steve Sarkisian, Dabo Swinney and Dan Lanning, among many others, thrived under Saban's guidance.

When Alabama transfer Justice Haynes compared Saban to Michigan coach Sherrone Moore, a lot of fans didn't like it.

In an interview with On3 on Thursday, Haynes said Moore reminds him of a young Nick Saban, always ready to have fun with players while also being discipline-oriented.

"In no way did Nick Saban ever “kick it” with his players lmaoo this kid lost his damn mind," a fan tweeted.

"I’m extremely confident that these words: 'He’s going to kick it with you. He’s going to have fun with you.' Were never used to describe young or old Nick Saban," one fan wrote.

"Dumbest thing I’ve ever read," another fan wrote.

More fans expressed their disagreement with Haynes' statement.

"Young Nick Saban, coaching a B1G school in the state of Michigan, also had 5+ losses in his first year. (And his 2nd, 3rd, and 4th) Maybe the kid is on to something." one fan wrote.

"Poorly worded, the young in this case refers to how Moore is much younger than Saban. So he’s a younger, Nick Saban-esque type of guy." another fan said.

"Sherrone Moore couldn’t even touch Nick saban’s piss don’t disrespect one of the greatest coaches in college football by saying sherrone Moore that’s very disrespectful," a fan tweeted.

Why did Justice Haynes transfer to Michigan?

After entering the transfer portal in December, following Bryce Underwood's commitment to the Wolverines, it became one of the top options for former Alabama running back Justin Haynes.

He said that since he is big on faith, and he felt like God was calling him in a different direction.

Haynes shared that he fell in love with Michigan as a place, and his connection with Wolverines running backs coach Tony Alford also helped his situation.

"I'm a big faith person," Haynes said in March, via Wolverines Wire. "I felt like God was calling me in a different direction in my life, and so I'm just relying on His plan that He had for me. I'm thankful for my time at Alabama. It was an amazing two-and-a-half years I had there, being coached by coach Saban, being coached by coach DeBoer.

"Great people, great men. But Michigan, I fell in love with the place. I knew (running backs coach Tony Alford) from when I was getting recruited from Ohio State. I came up here, and this is the place I knew I wanted to be as soon as I got here."

Michigan will start its 2025 season against New Mexico on Aug. 30.

