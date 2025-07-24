Kirk Ferentz at Big Ten media days: Top 5 burning questions IOWA HC must answer

Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz is leading the Hawkeyes’ delegation to the 2025 Big Ten Media Days in Las Vegas. The 69-year-old coach is accompanied by offensive lineman Logan Jones, defensive lineman Ethan Hurkett and defensive back Koen Entringer.

Ad

Ferentz and his players are part of the final group scheduled to speak on the last day of the event on Thursday. Most fans would prefer actions on the field to the verbal exercise of Thursday. However, it is important to give fans an insight into the state of their team. Here are the top five questions Kirk Ferentz needs to answer on Thursday.

1. Who will be the Hawkeyes’ starting quarterback?

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With multiple options for the position, the quarterback question is one of the most pressing in the minds of Iowa fans. Mark Gronowski is expected to be available after fully recovering from his shoulder injury. But there is Wake Forest transfer Jeremy Hecklinski and freshman Ryan Fitzgerald, who’ll be looking to lay a claim.

Gronowski, being the most experienced of the three, is the favorite to land the job. However, two more names are in the discussion, with Hank Brown and Jackson Stratton also in the Hawkeyes quarterback room.

Ad

2. More competition in other positions

There will be more questions about the starting lineup for Kirk Ferentz, as the Hawkeyes coach has to decide who starts in multiple other positions. The team’s defense, for instance, will face more competition than it did this time last year, with four players fighting for two starting cornerback roles.

Ferentz will also have major decisions to make at linebacker following the exit of Jay Higgins and Nick Jackson. Meanwhile, Iowa’s defense should present a lesser headache with the wide receiver room in good shape and the offensive line returning multiple regular starters.

Ad

3. Expectations for newcomers

More than a handful of new players will be first-timers for the Hawkeyes this season, arriving from both the transfer portal and out of high school. In the quarterback room alone, there is Gronowski, Brown, and Hecklinski. It is important that these additions make an impact on Kirk Ferentz’s team.

The main question for the coach on Thursday, however, is what his expectations are for these newcomers, collectively and individually. This will probably also set the tone for what the fans expect from them as the season goes on.

Ad

4. Is Koen Entringer the next big thing?

A lot of projections are predicting Entringer to be Iowa’s most likely breakout player for the 2025 season. Kirk Ferentz probably buys into that, as he included the defensive back in his entourage to the Big Ten Media Days. However, the fact is that he has only one career start for the Hawkeyes after three seasons.

The redshirt junior has had his moments of brilliance while patiently waiting his turn, including the memorable performance at the 2023 Big Ten Championship Game. What does Ferentz think of his chances this season?

Ad

5. Injury updates

With the 2025 season only weeks away, fans will be hoping to be updated on the health of their stars by Kirk Ferentz on Thursday. Injuries have been one of the Hawkeyes’ undoings in seasons past.

Thus, the success of the team this season will depend greatly on how healthy it can stay.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kayode Akinwumi Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.



While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.



When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In." Know More