Kirk Ferentz landing spots: Top 3 teams for Iowa coach if he gets fired in 2024

Kirk Ferentz is an Iowa legend. But increasingly, college football may be passing him by. Ferentz is about to start his 26th season at Iowa, but with him serving a suspension for a recruiting issue and his offense being buried in college football's dark ages, he may not remain there for long.

Ferentz may never actually get fired, but he could decide to pursue a new challenge — here are three he might go for.

Top 3 Kirk Ferentz landing spots

As a UConn alum, one logical Kirk Ferentz landing spot would be coaching his alma mater, where Jim Mora is struggling. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

1. Retirement

At 69 years old and with almost 200 wins at Iowa under his belt, Ferentz may just decide that enough is enough. It has become somewhat of a trend with 72-year-old Nick Saban deciding to step down at Alabama.

With the new NIL situation, the constant back-and-forth of the transfer portal, and the massive fundraising that is a constant feature of college football, coaches are spending less and less time coaching. For a lifer like Ferentz, that might be a good excuse to say it's time to work on fishing and playing golf instead of installing a new offense and throwing sums of cash at high school recruits.

2. UConn

On the other hand, Ferentz might want another coaching challenge, albeit one that's far away from the Big Ten and the national spotlight to allow him a little more hands-on time and fewer headaches. Since he's been at Iowa for 26 years, it's easy to forget that Ferentz is a UConn alum. The Huskies could use help.

In Randy Edsall's first run, UConn was competitive in the Big East. But since 2010, the team has not had a winning season. Now consigned to independent status, the Huskies have won just 13 games total in the last five seasons combined. It could be a logical Kirk Ferentz landing spot, although he also coached at FCS Maine, which could also work.

3. The NFL

On the other hand, Ferentz might decide he's done with college football and scratch the NFL itch again as he was an offensive line coach for the Baltimore Ravens before he went to Iowa. NFL teams aren't reluctant to hire older position coaches. By not having to be a head coach or to recruit, Ferentz might feel like he has a new lease on life.

It would seem surprising, but don't be shocked if the NFL ultimately becomes the premier Kirk Ferentz landing spot.

What do you think of the various Kirk Ferentz landing spots? Share your thoughts on where the venerable Iowa coach might go next below in our comments section!

