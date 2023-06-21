Kirk Herbstreit salary: How much money does the sportscaster make?

Kirk Herbstreit has been a constant presence on ESPN's "College GameDay" and ABC's "Saturday Night Football" broadcasts for a considerable period of time. The former college football quarterback has made a name for himself in sportscasting.

His diligent contributions on television have earned him five Sports Emmy Awards across different categories. Until the NCAA Football video game series was placed on hold after NCAA Football 14, Herbstreit made a yearly appearance as a commentator in the EA Sports game.

The Centerville, Ohio-born sportscaster is one of the highest-paid in the United States. As per Andrew Marchand's report in the New York Post, it is estimated that Herbstreit's salary from 2022 onward will amount to approximately $18 million.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Breakdown of Kirk Herbstreit's salary and contract

According to Marchand's report, Herbstreit's contract with Amazon Prime is worth more than $10 million per year. It was announced on March 3, 2022, that he would join Al Michaels as the new color commentator for "Thursday Night Football" on Prime Video.

On the same day of the TNF announcement, Herbstreit also agreed to an extension of his contract with ESPN. This extension allows him to continue his work on "GameDay," "Saturday Night Football" and the NFL draft, alongside his new NFL responsibilities for Amazon.

Awful Announcing @awfulannouncing Kirk Herbstreit has a multiyear extension with ESPN along with his Amazon NFL deal dlvr.it/SMDpGl Kirk Herbstreit has a multiyear extension with ESPN along with his Amazon NFL deal dlvr.it/SMDpGl https://t.co/iYKHRQo6hs

Since joining ESPN in 1996, he has emerged as one of the most prominent and recognizable figures in the network's college football coverage. He previously earned $6 million dollars in his role at ESPN and ABC, but the extension in March 2022 increased it to around $8 million.

As a result, his contracts with ESPN and Amazon combined have brought him to a financial range of approximately $18 million per year. This makes him one of the highest-paid sportscasters in the country. He is thought to be only behind Troy Aikman and Tony Romo.

His extension with ESPN is a three-year deal, adding to the existing two years remaining on his contract. This keeps him at The Walt Disney Company-owned sports network until at least 2027. Then, he will be celebrating over three decades of work with the network.

Front Office Sports @FOS



16 shows

18 CFB games for ESPN

15 NFL games for Amazon

In 36 different cities In 4 months, @KirkHerbstreit has worked:16 shows18 CFB games for ESPN15 NFL games for AmazonIn 36 different cities In 4 months, @KirkHerbstreit has worked:▪️ 16 shows▪️ 18 CFB games for ESPN▪️ 15 NFL games for Amazon▪️ In 36 different cities https://t.co/FfZNrBvGSx

The duration of his contract with Amazon has not been disclosed. It is worth mentioning that the NFL's agreement for "Thursday Night Football" with Amazon extends through the 2033 season. It is not expected that his contact cut across the entire duration.

It is to be noted that his contract with ESPN and Amazon does not intersect. The ESPN contract focuses on college football, while his role with Amazon deals solely with the NFL.

Poll : 0 votes