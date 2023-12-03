Kool Aid McKinstry injury update: What happened to Alabama CB?

The Alabama Crimson Tide are having some problems in the SEC championship game on Saturday. Cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry had to leave the field due to an injury. But what exactly happened to the star Alabama CB in the middle of one of the most important games of the season?

Alabama is up against two-time defending national champions the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC championship game. A place in the college football playoffs is on the line as both sets of players navigate the game. Here is all we know about the Kool Aid McKinstry injury in Atlanta on Saturday.

Kool-Aid McKinstry injury update

According to the latest update, Alabama Crimson Tide CB Kool-Aid McKinstry emerged out of the medical tent but hasn't returned to the field. He was seen standing on the sidelines with Alabama staff without his helmet. And McKinstry entered the concussion protocol.

He went off the field and into the locker room in the third quarter of the game. McKinstry has been a mainstay for the Tide in defense this season and has put up some decent performances. But what exactly happened to him on the field that he had to leave the game at such a crucial juncture for his team?

What happened to Kool-Aid McKinstry?

Kool-Aid McKinstry was banged up on a play in the third quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs, along with teammate Dallas Turner. McKinstry was slow to get up but then walked off on his own, along with the Alabama medical staff. Turner had to be taken off, too, so it was a double whammy for Alabama.

The Tide have gone with Trey Amos as McKinstry's replacement. They have a slim 20-17 lead in the fourth quarter, and they are desperate to protect it at any cost to keep their playoff chances alive, along with winning a piece of silverware. But will their star CB return in the game?

When will Kool-Aid McKinstry return?

Kool-Aid McKinstry was seen emerging from the locker room in street clothes, and it didn't look like he would return to play against Georgia. The timeline of his return isn't clear and details about the injury are awaited.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban might provide some answers in his post-game press conference. McKinstry has 19 solo tackles in the season and has defended six passes so far. The team would surely miss him if the injury turns out to be serious. And the Crimson Tide nation would hope that is not the case with the Alabama junior.