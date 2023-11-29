Kris Mitchell Transfer Portal: 5 landing spots for the FIU WR feat. USF, Kent State and more

After five years with the Florida International Panthers, wide receiver Kris Mitchell has announced that he's entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

With one year of eligibility remaining, he's an interesting player to keep an eye on. Mitchell ended the season with 64 catches for 1,118 yards (17.5 yards per reception) with seven touchdown grabs.

So, where would he wind up transferring to? Let's discuss five programs he could join ahead of 2024.

Kris Mitchell potential landing spots

Here are the top five:

#1 USF Bulls

Mitchell has been playing very well, and being from Jacksonville, Florida, it's only a few hours drive away.

They are going to have to step up without a quarterback after Gerry Bohanon has announced about joining the transfer portal. Mitchell's arrival would be great for the program, as he could be a solid threat out wide.

#2 Colorado State Rams

The Colorado State Rams are one of the programs that make sense for Mitchell to join.

He has been an outstanding option at the wide receiver position. He would have a young quarterback in Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi to step up, having thrown 22 touchdown passes. So, adding an outstanding receiver would be great for the program.

#3 Southern Miss Golden Eagles

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles ended last season in 103rd place in the nation, with 190.7 passing yards per game.

Adding a solid receiver like Kris Mitchell could be huge for the program, as they offered him back when he was a high school recruit. It makes a lot of sense, as his arrival would be a massive plus for the program immediately.

#4 UConn Huskies

The UConn Huskies are an interesting landing spot, as Mitchell could be a great addition.

UConn has failed to find an identity and was interested in Mitchell when he was looking at schools. He would be a great addition as a big fish in a small pond to get some more recognition.

#5 Kent State Golden Flashes

The Kent State Golden Flashes are a lesser offensive team, so Kris Mitchell could be a great option for the offense. They are going to need a strong offensive presence, and Mitchell could shine bright throughout the season and get some more eyeballs in the MAC.