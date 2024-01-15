Kristen Saban, Nick Saban’s daughter, reveals everything she’ll miss about Alabama life: “Adrenaline of Game Day."

Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, has shared with her social media followers many details of her experience as the daughter of the legendary coach. She also went into detail about how she found out her father was leaving Alabama and some of her fondest memories of being a Crimson Tide fan.

The whole interaction came up when Kristen opened up a question box on her stories, and, of course, her followers took advantage of the opportunity to know her opinion about her dad's retirement. When asked what she would miss the most about her dad coaching Alabama, she responded:

"Literally everything. The fast-paced lifestyle, the ups and downs of the games, the energy from the fans, the adrenaline of game day, seeing records and history being made, seeing him do the thing he loved the most. Everything."

She also shared that she was just given a heads-up by her mom regarding her dad's possible retirement on the day of the announcement. She believes Nick Saban wasn't even set on the decision until hours before the news broke on Wednesday.

Kalen DeBoer: Nick Saban's replacement

Alabama didn't waste time on getting the heir to Nick Saban's legacy. The chosen one was the Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer. He took the Huskies to the national championship game and won the Pac-12 in just his second season in Seattle.

"I have always had an incredible respect for Alabama football and its commitment to excellence," DeBoer said. "The tradition-rich history of this program is unmatched across the landscape of college athletics, and I look forward to continuing that moving forward.

"Following Coach Saban is an honor. He has been the standard for college football, and his success is unprecedented. I would not have left Washington for just any school. The chance to lead the football program at the University of Alabama is the opportunity of a lifetime."