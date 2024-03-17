Kyle Ford transfer portal: 5 landing spots for the UCLA WR ft. Georgia Southern

Former USC and UCLA wide receiver Kyle Ford has placed his name in the transfer portal.

He caught 40 passes in three years at USC. In his season at UCLA, he caught 22 passes for 236 yards and one touchdown. Ford has struggled in college, but he was a five-star recruit in the class of 2019.

At six-foot-three and 220 pounds, Ford has the physical skills to earn his way onto the field in 2024. The immediate quesiton is where he could go for his final season of college football. Here are a handful of possibilities for Ford.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Top five landing spots for UCLA WR Kyle Ford

Clay Helton coached Kyle Ford at USC, and might renuite with him at Georgia Southern.

#1 Georgia Southern

Ford played for Clay Helton at USC. After USC let Helton go, he was hired at Georgia Southern.

The Eagles threw for nearly 4,000 yards last year, and their top target, senior Khaleb Hood, caught 101 passes. Hood is gone, so Helton could probably find some snaps in a hurry for Ford.

#2 Western Kentucky

If Clay Helton doesn't nab Ford, his brother, Tyson, might. Tyson is the coach at WKU, and the Hilltoppers also love to pass the ball.

Top target Malachi Corley has drawn significant attention in the NFL Draft. Corley caught 79 passes for 984 yards and 11 touchdowns. Even if Ford can't quite equal that production, he'd be a great fit for the Hilltoppers.

#3 FIU

When Ford was a high school recruit, the first major offer he received was from Colorado.

The Buffaloes at the time were coached by Mike MacIntyre, who is now the coach at Florida International. FIU's top pass catcher a year ago, Kris Mitchell, has transferred to Notre Dame, so Ford could fit in right away for the Panthers.

#4 Nebraska

Who better to give Kyle Ford another chance than the team that had the worst passing stats of a non-military academy school in 2023?

Nebraska passed for just 1,631 yards and second-year coach Matt Rhule is looking for players who could jump-start the lagging Nebraska offense. With his size and ball skills, Ford could play from day one at Nebraska.

#5 Ohio State

It's a long shot, but Kyle Ford could follow Chip Kelly from UCLA to his new position in Columbus.

The Buckeyes have a near factory of NFL quality receivers but also offer exposure that's unequalled. If Ford were welcomed to Ohio State, he will likely not start, but he could get enough snaps to showcase himself for the NFL.

Poll : WIll Kyle Ford follow Clay Helton to Georgia Southern? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion