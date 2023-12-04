Kyle McCord transfer portal: 5 landing spots for Ohio State QB feat. Kentucky, Florida State and more

Ohio State Buckeye Kyle McCord has decided to enter the transfer portal.

McCord was the Buckeyes' starter for the 2023 season after being with the program since 2021. The junior entered the transfer portal after head coach Ryan Day was noncommittal about McCord being the starter for the Buckeyes' bowl game against Mizzou.

"When you come up short, the bottom line is you got to look at everything, because you didn't get it done, and that's the thing that is just sobering here," Day said. "At 11-1, you come up short on the last possession, it's just not good enough. So you got to look at everything, and we will look at everything."

With McCord now in the transfer portal, here are five landing spots for the Ohio State quarterback.

Kyle McCord transfer portal landing spots

#1. Kentucky Wildcats

The Kentucky Wildcats will likely be going after a new starting quarterback in the transfer portal for the second straight season.

Kentucky's Devin Leary is likely off to the NFL, and if that is the case, McCord does make sense for the Wildcats.

McCord was solid this past season for Ohio State and should be able to lead this Kentucky offense next season.

#2. Florida State Seminoles

The Florida State Seminoles wrapped up a 13-0 season but didn't make the college football playoffs.

With Jordan Travis off to the NFL, Florida State should be looking at the transfer portal to find its new quarterback.

Tate Rodemaker hasn't shown a ton in his limited chances, so if the Seminoles want to remain at the top of the ACC, adding McCord for a quarterback competition makes a lot of sense.

#3. Mississippi State Bulldogs

Mississippi State Bulldogs will need a new QB

The Mississippi State Bulldogs will be searching for a new quarterback for the 2024 season.

Last year's starter Will Rogers entered the transfer portal and Kyle McCord could be his replacement. The Bulldogs hired Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby as their new head coach, and he will no doubt be looking at getting his own quarterback.

McCord has proven he can win big games in college and be a reason for his team's success, which is what Mississippi State needs.

#4. Nebraska Cornhuskers

If Kyle McCord wants to remain in the Big 10, the Nebraska Cornhuskers is a solid fit on paper.

Nebraska is projected to go to the transfer portal to find a new quarterback after another disappointing season. The quarterback position was a revolving door, and all three struggled with turnovers.

If the Cornhuskers could land McCord, it would help solidify their offense and hopefully bring Nebraska back into contention in the Big Ten.

#5. North Carolina Tar Heels

The North Carolina Tar Heels will be looking for a new quarterback as Drake Maye will be off to the NFL.

All reports indicate that the Tar Heels will be active in the transfer portal to find their new starting quarterback. UNC will still have a great offense and McCord has proven he is smart with the ball and can move it downfield, which is what the Tar Heels will want.

