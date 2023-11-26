Ladd McConkey injury update: Kirby Smart provides latest news on Georgia WR

Wide receiver Ladd McConkey is one of the Georgia Bulldogs' best-skilled position players, but he has been dealing with an ankle injury. The Bulldogs have dealt with injuries throughout the season, as they were without tight end Brock Bowers for a few games. However, Ladd McConkey's injury is critical for the passing game.

This season, McConkey has 26 receptions for 418 yards (16.1 yards per catch) with a pair of touchdown receptions as well as one rushing attempt for 11 yards.

What is the latest injury update for Ladd McConkey?

Heading into the Week 13 game on Saturday against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, the availability of Ladd McConkey was one of the pressing questions. Georgia coach Kirby Smart provided an update. He said:

"[He] hasn't been able to do much... Ladd's still recovering, tried to get him back but hasn't been able to do much. We'll find out more tomorrow or the next day."

Unfortunately for the Georgia Bulldogs, they were not able to get him back on the field after a rolled ankle in Week 11 against the Ole Miss Rebels. He tried to play in Week 12 against the Tennessee Volunteers but was only able to get a handful of snaps before leaving the game with the ankle injury. He is yet to fully heal.

The Georgia Bulldogs play on Saturday in the SEC Championship Game against the Alabama Crimson Tide. If McConkey is healthy enough to play in this game, it will help the Bulldogs' chances of securing another SEC Championship and the top spot in the nation heading into the College Football Playoff.

Who can step up while Ladd McConkey recovers?

Despite being a superstar wide receiver, he is fourth in the program with both receiving yards and receptions this season. With wide receivers Dominic Lovett and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint having better seasons, they are going to be able to showcase their skills.

The Bulldogs are also going to have players like wide receiver Rara Thomas and wide receiver Dillon Bell playing at a higher level as they have a larger role in the offense. This helps quarterback Carson Beck as well, as he takes him to the next tier.