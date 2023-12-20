Ladd McConkey NFL Draft projection: Where will the Georgia WR land in 2024?

Ladd McConkey has had a successful college football career at Georgia. The wide receiver played a crucial role in the Bulldogs’ consecutive national championship victory in the last two seasons, forming a superb chemistry with quarterback Stetson Bennett.

Following the conclusion of his junior season in college football, McConkey is expected to declare for the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft. Coming out of high school, the Chatsworth, Georgia native was only rated a three-star prospect. However, he has had a brilliant tenure at Athens.

Despite struggling with injuries this season, McConkey is still expected to be one of the most coveted wide receivers in the draft in 2024. With a successful career in college football, where he recorded 118 receptions for 456 yards and 12 touchdowns, McConkey is projected as a Day 2 pick in 2024.

Where will Ladd McConkey land in 2024?

Without a doubt, a good number of NFL teams already have Ladd McConkey on their draft board, holding a strong possibility of drafting him. However, recent mock drafts have predicted the wide receiver to be selected in the second round by the Cleveland Browns.

Even with the acquisition of Ole Miss alum Elijah Moore from the New York Jets through trade and drafting Tennessee’s Cedric Tillman a year ago, the Browns are in a position where they need to prioritize the wide receiver position once again in the upcoming NFL Draft.

With Amari Cooper expected to carry a $20 million cap hit, the Browns have a few players with long-term future at the franchise in their wide receiver room. Drafting McConkey in 2024 brings a level of stability and balance to the receiver’s roster, offering a new dimension.

McConkey’s exceptional route-running skills, reliable hands and versatile alignment suggest he could quickly become a focal point in an offense early in his professional career. He has a good potential to form an outstanding chemistry with Deshaun Watson next season.

Aside from the Browns, many NFL teams are believed to be in the frame to draft the Georgia wide receiver in 2024. This includes the New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions, Washington Commanders, Los Angeles Rams and a couple of others.

While a host of names may grab headlines for the wide receiver position ahead of the draft in 2024, whoever turns in McConkey’s draft card should be delighted. His exceptional playing abilities are sure to make an impact in the challenging professional stage.

