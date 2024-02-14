Ladd McConkey’s GF Sydney Horne shares adorable surprise by Georgia WR on her special day - “Beyond thankful”

Ladd McConkey's girlfriend, Syndey Horne, celebrated a very happy birthday on Tuesday. It seems that the Georgia wide receiver and NFL hopeful is a dedicated partner, as Horne posted a picture on her Instagram story showing the surprise arrangement he made for her birthday. The photograph showed several gift bags and a properly decorated bedroom, with the added commentary of:

"@ladd.mcconkey did this for me on Thursday since I couldn't spend my bday with him. I'm beyond thankful for these people in my life"

The girlfriend of the Georgia standout celebrated her 23rd birthday on Tuesday. She also posted a birthday picture of her holding a pair of balloons with the numbers two and three to signify her birthday. She is seen on a white sand beach and the caption reads:

"National Sydney Day! #23"

Ladd McConkey and Sydney Horne celebrate four years together

In January, Horne posted a series of wholesome pictures of her meetings with McConkey on the turf after different games. The post was meant to celebrate their four years of relationship and to highlight the future to come. She added the following note in the caption:

"4 years & some insane accomplishments later. I am so proud of you and can’t wait to see you kill it at the next level. Go do the damn thing!! I’ll always be your biggest fan. I love you 84!!"

The pair grew up near each other and reportedly met while they were just in the fifth grade. However, it was when they were 16 when they started dating. Ladd McConkey was at the time attending North Murray High School in Chatsworth, Georgia. Horne was 22 miles away studying at Northwest Whitfield High School.

Like her boyfriend, she was interested in sports. She was a softball outfielder with the school's Lady Bruins.