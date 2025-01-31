LaJohntay Wester Draft Projection: Exploring top 5 landing spots for Colorado WR after Senior Bowl success ft. Steelers

The 2025 NFL draft class is full of solid wide receivers who can help teams get to that next level. One name turning heads is Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver LaJohntay Wester, who has impressed scouts and officials during practice sessions. He had a great 2024 season as he posted 74 receptions for 931 yards (12.6 yards per catch) and a career-high 10 receiving touchdowns.

Now with his name in the 2025 NFL draft, there are a few ideal landing spots the wide receiver could end up with.

Here's a closer look at some of the draft possibilities for LaJohntay Wester.

Top 5 draft landing spots for LaJohntay Wester

#1. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in a position where they are going to need to figure out how to get some skill position players to step up. Mike Williams, Van Jefferson and Ben Skowronek are all unrestricted free agents and there are questions about George Pickens being on the roster through the offseason.

With the Steelers wanting to keep either Russell Wilson or Justin Fields as its quarterback, getting a wide receiver that can play like LaJohntay Wester could answer some questions on the roster. Pairing him with Roman Wilson and George Pickens could make the offense a bit more dynamic.

#2. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills are looking to take pressure off of quarterback Josh Allen and they need playmakers on the field to help him out. They have Mack Hollins and Amari Cooper as unrestricted free agents and getting a young stud like LaJohntay Wester can open up the passing game.

It may not be the answer, but it would be a great solution to build on getting a more consistent passing game in Buffalo.

#3. Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers are entering the second season of coach Jim Harbaugh and the offense was run-heavy in 2024. They had some cap issues and now see Joshua Palmer, DJ Chark and Jalen Raeger all hit free agency but they have some young pieces that can develop.

Justin Herbert is one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL and getting him a weapon that can be a redzone threat like Wester would be a great addition to the team. It will certainly help a team that finished 19th in passing yards per game a year ago despite having a great quarterback.

#4. Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have a lot of needs and one of the positions they can improve on with first-year coach Brian Schottenheimer will be getting a secondary option in the passing game. With Brandin Cooks as a free agent, they can replace him with LaJohntay Wester to be the being the WR2 on the roster next to CeeDee Lamb.

With a healthy Dak Prescott in 2025, the Cowboys need to get the offense set up to be successful. Especially with the NFC East being so tough to navigate, landing a wide receiver who can compliment Lamb on the outside will be a great addition for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2025 season.

#5. New England Patriots

The New England Patriots technically have a Pro Bowl quarterback on its roster in Drake Maye, but they do not have many skill-position players that can be considered forces for him to throw the football. The team did not lose a single wide receiver from last year's roster to free agency outside of JaQuae Jackson (restricted free agent).

With a Josh McDaniels offense under coach Mike Vrabel, the passing game needs to be a weapon. Getting a player like LaJohntay Wester will likely jump him to the top wide receiver and he proved as a member of the Colorado Buffaloes that if the team signs another wide receiver, he can excel at the WR2 spot.

