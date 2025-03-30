Lance Leipold provides update on injured Kansas QB Jalon Daniels

Jalon Daniels will return to the Kansas Jayhawks for his sixth and final season of collegiate football. The star quarterback will conclude his NCAA football career with the only team he's played for to date.

Daniels is a fan favorite, the team captain and an important player in Lance Leipold's system. His return will be celebrated by the Kansas fan base who've grown to enjoy his presence as the team's QB1.

According to On3, the quarterback underwent surgery on his knee during the 2025 offseason. On Sunday, Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold shared an update on his recovery in a post shared by "Pay Heed Podcast" on X. Leipold said,

"He is starting to do a few things. We are able to get him out there in some controlled situations."

Leipold continued,

"He is on a throwing program right now and we will continue to see what little bits we can implement him down the stretch, but progressing in every way that he is supposed to be.”

The update should calm the nerves of Jayhawks fans, as they were justifiably worried after the news of Daniels' knee surgery. Thankfully, it seems that the star QB is on his way to full recovery.

Daniels' health has always been a cause for concern for Kansas. The Lawndale High School, Lawndale, California product has featured in 12 games in a single season just once in his professional football career. His injury struggles have hindered his rise to become an elite NCAA quarterback.

What's next for Jalon Daniels and Kansas?

Jalon Daniels will be focused on fully recovering from knee surgery. The Kansas star already knows not to rush back to action, so he'll likely be given enough time to make a full recovery. Only then will he be permitted to go full contact at practice.

Being the leader of the Jayhawks and the 2024 Big 12 Conference Co-Scholar Athlete of the Year, he will look to rally his teammates in his final collegiate football season. It's potentially his final chance to prove that he's 2026 NFL draft worthy.

The Kansas Jayhawks are anxiously counting down to Daniels' return to full fitness. A team favorite, the pocket passer's loyalty is commendable in the modern collegiate football landscape, where players can transfer to rival programs at the end of a football season with zero repercussions.

Jalon Daniels is part of the old guard, which values loyalty rather than a quick buck for moving teams. The Jayhawks will hope that he's an even better player following his latest injury.

