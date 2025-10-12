"Landry Kiffin is 100% drugging him": CFB fans react as Whit Weeks pukes on field once again during LSU-South Carolina clash

By Geoff
Modified Oct 12, 2025 02:52 GMT
LSU linebacker Whit Weeks (Image Source: IMAGN)
LSU linebacker Whit Weeks (Image Source: IMAGN)

College football fans had mixed reactions on LSU linebacker Whit Weeks, who went viral again after he was caught on camera vomitting before a play against South Carolina on Saturday at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Ad

Weeks was about to line up on defense when he regurgitated a liquid substance to the ground during a defensive sequence.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

This caused fans to point a finger on her girlfriend, Landry Kiffin, for the linebacker's latest antics on the field.

One user accused the daughter of Ole Miss coach, Lane Kiffin, of drugging Weeks before the game.

Ad
Ad

Other fans seemed to be concerned about Weeks' in-game vomiting, wondering if Landry is behind the football player's act.

Ad
Ad

One social media user even charged Lane Kiffin of causing Weeks to do this on purpose.

Ad

Another fan felt Weeks is throwing out what he drank pre-game as a way to calm his nerves before every match.

Ad

This is not the first incident that Weeks threw up on camera. In LSU's 24-19 loss to Ole Miss on Sept. 27, the linebacker was also caught doing the same thing before lining up on defense.

Weeks' vomiting didn't help the Tigers, absorbing its first defeat of the season and pulling them down to No. 11 in the AP Top 25 poll for Week 7.

About the author
Geoff

Geoff

Twitter icon

Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.

As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.

Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.

His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan.

Know More

Ole Miss Rebel's Fan? Check out the latest Ole Miss Rebel's depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Geoff
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications