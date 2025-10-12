"Landry Kiffin is 100% drugging him": CFB fans react as Whit Weeks pukes on field once again during LSU-South Carolina clash

College football fans had mixed reactions on LSU linebacker Whit Weeks, who went viral again after he was caught on camera vomitting before a play against South Carolina on Saturday at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.Weeks was about to line up on defense when he regurgitated a liquid substance to the ground during a defensive sequence.This caused fans to point a finger on her girlfriend, Landry Kiffin, for the linebacker's latest antics on the field.One user accused the daughter of Ole Miss coach, Lane Kiffin, of drugging Weeks before the game.Other fans seemed to be concerned about Weeks' in-game vomiting, wondering if Landry is behind the football player's act.One social media user even charged Lane Kiffin of causing Weeks to do this on purpose.Another fan felt Weeks is throwing out what he drank pre-game as a way to calm his nerves before every match.This is not the first incident that Weeks threw up on camera. In LSU's 24-19 loss to Ole Miss on Sept. 27, the linebacker was also caught doing the same thing before lining up on defense.Weeks' vomiting didn't help the Tigers, absorbing its first defeat of the season and pulling them down to No. 11 in the AP Top 25 poll for Week 7.