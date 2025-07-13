Lane Kiffin at SEC media days: Top 5 questions Ole Miss HC must answer

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin is often outspoken about his team and how good he thinks it is. After last season, he spoke often about how he thought the Rebels deserved a spot in the college football playoff over other teams in weaker conferences.
Kiffin will have the opportunity to speak his mind when the SEC media days start on Monday. Here are five questions he must answer ahead of the 2025 season.
Top five questions for Lane Kiffin at SEC media days
#1 Is Austin Simmons ready to be the starting QB?
The Ole Miss Rebels had one of the best QBs in the nation last season in Jaxson Dart. He was a big reason the team was able to win as many games as it did. However, Dart will not be back as he was selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft.
Austin Simmons is expected to step into the starting QB role. Lane Kiffin needs to speak about whether he thinks he is ready for the starting role as a sophomore.
#2 How confident is Kiffin in the offensive line?
One of the most important things for Simmons' transition to the starting position to go smoothly will be a strong offensive line. However, historically, the Rebels have had one of the worst offensive lines in the SEC. Kiffin will need to speak about his confidence level in the group.
#3 Is the secondary going to be a strength?
Ole Miss had a strong defensive group last season that helped the team significantly. However, the Rebels have a much younger and inexperienced group in 2025. Kiffin will need to speak on whether the secondary can be a strength again for the team.
#4 Does Kiffin have what it takes to get Ole Miss over the hump?
While Lane Kiffin has been outspoken about his team, he has not been able to get his team over the hump and into true national championship contention. He will likely be asked the hard question of whether he has that ability at the SEC media days.
#5 Can Ole Miss take advantage of its schedule?
Lastly, Kiffin might need to answer whether the Rebels can take advantage of their "easy" schedule. The team does not need to face many of the top teams in the SEC, including Tennessee, Texas and Alabama. So, there is a clear path to the college football playoff for the Rebels if they take advantage.
