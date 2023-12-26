It's the season of Bowl Games, a time when every college football team wants a trophy. And every year, brands clamor among themselves to get a Bowl game named after them. But what if Pop-Tarts meet a Bowl game and get it named after them?

That is exactly what has happened. Presenting to you the Pop-Tarts Bowl and its fancy trophy that has created some waves on social media.

The trophy, with real pop-tarts, was an instant hit in the college football world. It drew wild reactions from the fans. While some wanted a few changes in the trophy, others thought that nothing could be better than what it has come to. Here are some reactions.

This fan declared the trophy as the GOAT of all Bowl trophies.

Another fan wanted a small change in the trophy, in the all-important pop-tart at the top.

This fan wants a toaster for the pop-tarts built into the trophy.

These fans indirectly said the same thing.

This fan wants nothing to do with the trophy and would purposefully lose the Bowl game.

A fan is a bit confused about what to think of it.

For this fan, nothing could be better than this.

What started as the Sunshine Classic in 1990 has now become the Pop-Tart Bowl. Last year, it was the Cheez-It Bowl. But this time, sponsors Kellogg's have come up with something sweeter. But who is fighting to win this delicious trophy this year?

The Pop-Tarts Bowl: A clash between ACC and Big 12

The Pop-Tarts Bowl is a clash between two Power 5 conferences. Representing the Atlantic Coast Conference this year is the North Carolina State Wolfpack. They will be up against the Kansas State Wildcats from the Big 12 on December 28 at the Camping World Stadium.

The Wildcats had an 8-4 overall season and finished sixth in their conference. The Wolfpack had a slightly better overall record at 9-3 but that put them third in the Atlantic Coast, just missing out on the ACC Championship game.

Both the teams would want to finish the season with a trophy. And the Pop-Tarts Bowl champions trophy is certainly something that would look good in the photos.

