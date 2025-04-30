Latest report suggests Tennessee has a chance to get back at Coach Prime's Colorado with transfer portal move

Coach Prime's Colorado Buffaloes and Josh Heupel's Tennessee Volunteers had solid campaigns in the 2024 college football season. The Buffaloes posted a 9-4 (7-2 Big 12) overall record, playing in their first bowl game since 2016, while the Volunteers went 10-2 (6-2 Southeastern Conference) to earn their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance.

Both programs are looking to improve their rosters ahead of next season, and they just might have started a budding rivalry in the process.

According to Transfer Portal on X on Wednesday, Colorado secured the commitment of former Tennessee offensive lineman Larry Johnson. He entered the transfer portal after last season and will join the Buffs for the upcoming campaign.

It didn't take Tennessee long to potentially get back at Colorado. According to On3's Pete Nakos, former Buffaloes cornerback Colton Hood will visit the Vols on Thursday. It's the second time Hood has entered the transfer portal after swapping Auburn for Colorado in 2024.

Hood's exit comes after he missed spring training due to an injury. He amassed 24 tackles, two interceptions and six͏ pass br͏eakups in 13 games in the 2024 campaign.

Coach Prime is building a stacked offensive line in Colorado

The Colorado Buffaloes' offensive line issues are well-documented. Shedeur Sanders was one of the most sacked quarterbacks in the nation during his time in Colorado, and Coach Prime is looking to avoid a similar fate moving forward.

The addition of Tennessee transfer Larry Johnson is the latest move to bolster the O-line. The Buffaloes have also added Xavier Hill, Zylon Crisler, Mana Taimani, Zarian McGill and Aki Ogunbiyi this offseason. These players will add grit, experience and versatility to the unit. They'll join offensive line talents Jordan Seaton and Cash Cleveland.

According to Sports Illustrated, Colorado's activity in the transfer portal is ranked No. 25 in the nation. The team made the moves to rejuvenate its roster ahead of a crucial 2025 season, and it's up to Coach Prime and his players to make a strong push for the expanded College Football Playoff.

