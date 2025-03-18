"Law of the seed": Fans show love for Deion Sanders' powerful speech at Colorado spring practice 

CFB fans celebrated Deion Sanders' motivational speech at Colorado's spring practice, which he shared on his Instagram page Monday. "Coach Prime" inspired his players with a powerful message aimed at addressing the team's potential and work ethic.

In the video, Sanders stood at the center, staff surrounding him, while students sat at their desks, fully attentive. He urged them to reflect on their actions:

"What seeds are you sowing? Because whatever you're sowing, you going to see the fruit thereof," Sanders said.

Sanders then posed a rhetorical question:

“I wish was a system that paid you according to your value for your work,” he said. “What if we had that system? Like if everybody went out there, whoever went out there today worked their b*tt off, they got 100, right? Would that change? Would that change you?”

Fans resonated with his words, sharing their thoughts and reactions in the comments section of the post:

“Law of the seed!” a fan wrote.

“Coach prime is teaching them discipline, teaching them to have respect teaching them that you have to go through the ups and downs, teaching them how to always have faith an teaching them to be a better person #coachprime,” one fan said.

“What them Dallas cowboys tryout looking like?” another fan said.

Screenshot, via Instagram (Source: @deionsanders/Instagram)

“As someone who advocates for young adults and works closely with them, I thank you for continuing to inspire your group of young men. My role professionally is beyond a job, it’s a calling,” one fan wrote.

“Never forget your why, stay on that grind,” a fan added.

“Coach is always raising men first football second!!! This is a life lesson that can be applied well beyond football,” one fan said.

Screenshot, via Instagram (Source: @deionsanders/Instagram)

The Colorado Buffaloes, coming off a nine-win season, aim to build on their success. Fans can catch their revamped roster at the Black and Gold Spring Game on April 19.

The team has also bolstered its coaching staff: Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk will improve the running game, while Robert Livingston, the program's highest-paid assistant coach, leads the defense.

Deion Sanders wants spring football to look more like the NFL

The Colorado coach is pushing for the NCAA to allow teams to practice and scrimmage against other programs in the spring, similar to the NFL's joint practices.

According to ESPN, Sanders said Monday after announcing Colorado’s spring game on April 19:

"I would actually like to play the spring game against another team, in the spring. That's what I'm trying to do right now," Sanders said.

Syracuse Orange coach Fran Brown quickly backed the idea, offering on X/Twitter to bring his team to Boulder for three days.

“@DeionSanders, we will come to Boulder for 3 days,” he tweeted.

However, under current NCAA rules, teams can only practice against themselves. In contrast, NFL teams often hold joint practices before preseason games.

Spring games at major programs used to draw big crowds, but many are shifting away from traditional scrimmages. Schools like Nebraska, Texas, Ohio State, Oklahoma and USC are either modifying or canceling their spring games this year.

Nebraska, for example, is replacing its game with skills competitions and 7-on-7 drills over scouting and transfer portal poaching concerns.

"Coach Prime" disagrees with that reasoning:

"You're not going to stop nobody from leaving your program by not having a spring game,” he said via ESPN.com. “If you want to save money, just say that. The kid's already gone. They already reached out and contacted somebody else. They're already gone."

As for his own future, Deion Sanders brushed off contract extension talks. Sanders signed a five-year, $29.5 million deal before the 2023 season. Colorado finished 9-4 last year after going 4-8 the season before.

