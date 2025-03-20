“LeBron (James) is the best”: When Deion Sanders Jr. made a case for Lakers star over Michael Jordan due to his childhood connection

Few GOAT debates get as passionate as Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James. Two years ago, Deion Sanders Jr. shared his opinion when the question came up in the Colorado football coaches' offices. We look back at Bucky’s take on who was the best basketball player of all time.

Ad

When the video starts, a group of Colorado Buffaloes coaches are arguing if Jordan or James is the basketball GOAT. After Bucky is asked for his take, he has a very simple reason for his view.

“I’m not saying Jordan’s not the best. I’m saying, to me, LeBron’s the best because I grew up watching LeBron. That’s all I’m saying,” Deion Sanders Jr. said (1:00).

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

After that, Sanders kept asking any coach he could find who they had as the greatest basketball player of all time. Both players got their fair share of votes during the exchange. While there were some exceptions, the more seasoned coaches usually went with MJ while the younger ones picked LeBron.

As those discussions usually go, the generational gap usually sways fans one way or the other.

In February, Coach Prime was also asked to give his take on the basketball GOAT debate during an appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show." The Colorado coach praised both players but ultimately went with Michael Jordan.

Ad

"He's the greatest, he's the GOAT, he's character, class, work ethic," Deion Sanders said.

During his career, Jordan won six NBA championships, was a 10-time scoring champion, a six-time Finals MVP and a five-time regular season MVP. James has won four titles, four Finals MVPs and four league MVPs. Jordan and James are usually regarded as the best two basketball players of all time.

Deion Sanders Jr. reacts to mother’s powerful message

Carolyne Chambers, Coach Prime’e former wife and mother of Deion Sanders Jr., shared a post on Instagram aimed at inspiring women. The message was about her faith, but also staying clear of meaningless relationships.

Ad

“A woman who allows only a few people into her personal space is secure in who she is. She values quality over quantity and prioritizes her family and positive relationships over money. And she leaves behind the drama, friends, meaningless relationships, and haters.

"She doesn’t seek validation from a man or the crowd. Her confidence comes from within. She just is—a tenant in her own company, often alone but never lonely, and protects her peace at all costs,” Carolyne Chambers posted.

Ad

Deion Sanders Jr. had a short but clear answer to his mother’s words. Coach Prime’s son answered the message with “Yes ma’am.” He would later add five fire emojis.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place