LeBron James trolls fellow NBA star Draymond Green as Buckeyes thrash Michigan State

College Football saw the biggest game of the weekend represent a blowout as the Ohio State Buckeyes clobbered the Michigan State Spartans 56-7 and strengthened their Playoff hopes with the conference championship week getting close.

The game between the Buckeyes and the Spartans was supposed to be close, with two top 10 teams fighting for the same aspiration: a place in the top four. However, the game was a completely one-sided affair, with Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud throwing six touchdown passes in the first half alone.

The alma mater is a huge thing in college sports, and while football is a different sport, two NBA legends who have been rivals for a long time reacted on Twitter after the game.

LeBron James went straight from high school basketball to the NBA en route to becoming the first overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft, but his roots are in Ohio: he was born in Akron and spent most of his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

James was quick to troll Draymond Green (the three-time NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors who went to Michigan State) with the result of the game:

Draymond took it as a fun jab and also made light of the situation on Twitter:

To see LeBron and Draymond interacting on Twitter and trolling each other would've been something unimaginable a few years ago. When James played for the Cavaliers and went to the Finals against the Warriors for four straight years, he and Green were fierce rivals on and off the court.

Their relationship seems to have mellowed in recent days after years of on-court rivalry. Recently, they've agreed on a sensible topic: vaccines. Draymond said that, for him, the vaccine had turned into a political war:

"That's something that's personal to him, that's health-related, that's personal to him and his family. This is no different. We're dealing with something that to me feels has turned into a political war."

LeBron gave his backing to Green's comments on Twitter:

Green and James have been rivals for a long time, so to see LeBron trolling Draymond after a Buckeyes win is a sign that things are easier for NBA stars now than they were in the past.

