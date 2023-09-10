Lee Corso coaching career: Exploring the past teams coached by the CFB analyst

Lee Corso is a renowned figure in the world of college football for his colorful commentary as a college football analyst on ESPN's "College GameDay." The veteran analyst has become a staple of the college football pre-game show and has made a name for himself as a TV personality.

However, prior to his career as a beloved television analyst on ESPN, Corso was a college football coach for almost three decades. The former Florida State quarterback served across several programs in different capacities, making his mark on the college football scene.

Lee Corso's college football coaching career

Lee Corso began his college football career as a graduate assistant at his alma mater, Florida State, in 1958, staying there for one season. He proceeded to Maryland as a quarterback coach in 1959, working with the Terrapins for seven seasons before leaving in 1965.

He joined Navy football as a defensive back coach in 1966 and was with the Midshipmen for two seasons. Corso secured his first head coaching job in 1969 when he was hired by Louisville. He spent four years with the Cardinals, leading them to their second-ever bowl game.

His next job was at Indiana where he spent 10 seasons in 1973. He led the Hoosiers to two winning seasons in 1979 and 1980 before leaving the program in 1982. After a two-year break in coaching, he was hired by Northern Illinois in 1984, spending just one season with the Huskies. Notably, that was his last coaching job in college football.

Did Lee Corso ever coach at Florida State?

Corso played out his college football career at Florida State as a quarterback and defensive back from 1953 to 1957. Notably, his coaching career began at the university after his graduation, as a graduate assistant. He spent one season in the role before leaving the university.

However, Corso was never the head coach of the Florida State Seminoles. Nonetheless, he never found his way back to the university as a coach before moving to the television industry.

Did Lee Corso ever win a championship as a coach?

Lee Corso won the 1970 and 1971 Missouri Valley Conference championships during his time with the Louisville Cardinals. His superb performance at Louisville secured him his next job at Indiana.

Notably, Corso ended his head coaching career in the realm of college football with a 73-85-6 record. He had a stint on the professional stage with USFL's Orlando Renegades before ending his coaching career in 1985.

