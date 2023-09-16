Lee Corso Headgear Record: How many times has the ESPN host been correct? 

College Gameday and Lee Corso are headed to Boulder, Colorado, this week as Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes take on in-state rivals Colorado State.

Over the years, Corso's headgear predictions have become a major talking point ahead of every edition of the show. With his appearance this Saturday marking his 400th appearance on the 13-time Emmy award-winning show, here's a look at his overall record on his iconic headgear predictions.

What is Lee Corso's headgear record?

ESPN's "Gameday" started in 1987 and has featured Lee Corso as a staple in their show ever since. During that period, Corso has shared his predictions by donning the headgear of his team of choice in every week's prime-time matchup. Notably, his predictions seem to have a fairly surprising winning record.

For his 400 Gameday predictions, as tracked by gamedaycole.com, Corso has been accurate in his choices nearly 66.5% of the time, recording 266 wins and 134 losses.

With a significantly higher win rate than the expected 50/50 split, it's safe to say that Corso has a pretty good idea of the game he has dedicated his life covering.

With the show returning to Boulder for the first time since 1996, tune in for a special edition of College Gameday on Saturday. The show is set to kick off at 9 A.M. ET on ESPN and ESPNU with host Rece Davis featuring Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and Pete Thamel.

Lee Corso has complete faith in Deion Sanders

With College Gameday in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, last week for the matchup of the season so far between the Longhorns and the Crimson Tide, Corso delivered his vote of confidence in Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes.

After choosing the Longhorns to trump Nick Saban's Alabama, Corso proceeded to place his trust in Sanders and the Buffaloes for their matchup against the Cornhuskers. His faith was soon rewarded as the Buffs jumped out to a convincing 36-14 victory.

With the Buffs entering Saturday's game against the CSU Rams as 23.5-point favorites, it's easy to see who Corso's next headgear pick will be.